EAU CLAIRE — Charlie Reid is 90 years old and has lived at Azura in Eau Claire since November of 2017. He was placed on hospice when he moved in, but "outgrew" hospice and has done well since then. He does not have memory issues, but he needs the services that are provided at Azura. He doesn't need a nursing home, but he is not physically capable enough to be in assisted living. He has aphasia and a poorly functioning right hand (his dominant) as a result of a stroke in 2016. He had broken a hip in 2015 and it never healed properly. So after the stroke, he was not able to maintain the strength in his legs and now requires a wheelchair to get around and assistance with ADLs.
Reid understands everything and keeps up with the news and enjoys programs on PBS. He is a retired Presbyterian minister, who loves trains and anything to do with England.
And he loves classical organ music. He used to play the organ himself. His daughter, Kathy, followed in his footsteps and is a Presbyterian minister at the First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire. When asked what she envisioned as a MOSAIC Dream for her father, she said it would be for Reid to attend a classical organ recital/concert. She said the topper would be for him to get a letter from Michael Barone, the host of Pipedreams, an organ program on Public Radio that he used to listen to religiously and he has always loved to listen to his ever-growing collection of organ recordings.
When Azura reached out to Elaine Mann, who heads up the Chippewa Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and is also the organist at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, she was delighted to get involved and volunteered to put on a small program for Reid and his family and friends from Azura. The AGO and church members are invited as well.
To make this dream even more special, Azura reached out to Barone, the host of Pipedreams, to see if he would be willing to write a letter for Reid. He surpassed their expectations and offered to host the performance live at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., on Monday, February 28, at 2 p.m. It will be a grand time, and Azura can’t wait to make Charlie’s dream come true.