EAU CLAIRE — Action. Adrenaline. Adventure.
The largest mountain film festival in the world will return to Eau Claire next week, and it will transport attendees to exotic landscapes, expose them to remote cultures and share with them the excitement of taking on some of the most adrenaline-inducing sports in the world.
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, a program of The Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada, will feature around 15 short films to be shown over the course of two days. The festival will kick off at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. The second day of the festival will commence at the same time and place on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Approximately 400 films were submitted into the festival this year. Award-winning and fan-favorite action, environmental and adventure films are among those chosen to be featured in the 2021 World Tour of the festival.
And one of those films has a special connection to America’s Dairyland.
“Breaking Trail,” a 30-minute film slated to conclude Monday’s event, tells the story of Emily Ford, the first woman and person of color to thru-hike the 1,900 kilometer Ice Age Trail in Wisconsin. Alongside Biggins, a borrowed sled dog, Ford made the 69-day journey through subzero temperatures, testing her physical and mental endurance, bonding with her canine protector and embracing the unexpected kindness of strangers.
“Breaking Trail” was produced by filmmaker Jesse Roesler, from Chetek.
Dave Johnson, regional director of the Ruffed Grouse Society and local organizer of the Banff Film Festival, says this film, in particular, has generated a lot of community interest.
Originally from the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Johnson said he started attending the Banff Film Festival around 20 years ago. He would travel two hours to Duluth for the festival each year.
When Johnson moved to River Falls 13 years ago, he struggled to get tickets to the Minneapolis showings of the festival, forcing him to make the drive all the way up to Duluth, once again. While there, he spoke with the organizers who sponsored the Duluth presentation of the festival, the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. After they answered some of his questions, he got directly into contact with The Banff Centre, itself.
In 2012, Johnson brought the iconic festival to Eau Claire for the very first time. It has since grown from year-to-year, moving from the State Theatre, to UW-Eau Claire’s Woodland Theater and, finally, to the Pablo Center.
“It’s just been so well-received in the community that it’s just gratifying for me to see how it’s grown and how many more people are excited about it,” Johnson said during a phone interview.
This will be the Pablo Center’s second time hosting the Banff Film Festival after the pandemic forced the cancelation of last year’s festivities.
Harry Jol, a professor of geography at UW-Eau Claire and Canada native, started attending the live festival in Banff National Park around 25 years ago.
“When I moved to Eau Claire, I missed the film festival,” Jol said in an emailed statement, “and, one November day, Dave Johnson … brought the film to the State Theatre. I talked with him and wanted to bring it to UWEC. It was explained to me that UWEC was not interested in ‘these types of mountain, environmental, cultural’ shows.”
Together, Jol and Johnson were able to gather the interest and sponsorship needed to move the festival to the UW-Eau Claire campus.
“After several years, we sold multiple nights of showings and, when the Pablo Center opened, we moved to a large venue where we continue to grow,” Jol added. “There is much that needs to get done. We are always looking for sponsorships to open up the festival to various individuals.”
As long-time fans of the Banff Film Festival, both Johnson and Jol emphasized the impact that the event can have on attendees.
“With the American population spending on average 95% of their time indoors,” Jol wrote, “it is important to reverse this trend. It is not surprising that we are seeing changes on our earth, as for the first time in human history, we are not going outside. When individuals watch these films, I guarantee that you will want to head outside and appreciate the amazing outdoors we have here in Wisconsin and around the world. As I remark to my students, if one does not go outside into the environment, how can one understand its complexity in this constantly changing climate?”
Johnson added that the variety of exciting and inspiring films featured in the festival never fails to impress upon him the importance of appreciating the world around us.
“I’m not a spring chicken,” Johnson said. “I did a lot of this stuff in my younger years, and still continue to enjoy the outdoors and get out as much as possible. So, I’m hoping that is conveyed to people that attend that you don’t have to travel to some exotic location to have an adventure. You can do it right here in your backyard.”
For those who are unable to attend this year’s Banff Film Festival, this year’s featured films will eventually be available on The Banff Centre website, at banffcentre.ca, though it may not be for several months.
Admission for the 2020/2021 World Tour of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival starts at $20 for adults, $10 for youth under 16. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons are asked to present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.