DURAND — Music is powerful, and the goal of a fundraiser happening this week is to promote positive change through that power.
Each year during the first weekend in August, numerous musicians and music lovers from all over the country gather in Durand’s Memorial Park to raise money for local causes.
The 14th annual Blues on the Chippewa is happening this Thursday through Saturday, bringing a wide range of talented musicians, a craft fair and fun for the whole family to the community in order to support local charities.
The main causes that benefit from the event include the Durand Area Food Pantry and the Brent Titus Music For Children Program which was started by Faith Ulwelling, a festival organizer and musician herself. In addition, many other organizations around Durand receive donations.
According to its website, Blues on the Chippewa was started in 2007 with a mission of “providing funding for local charities, while promoting growth in the tourism sector by way of showcasing our region’s wealth in the musical arts.”
What’s unique about the event is that it is free for people to attend and actively encourages attendees to donate instead.
“There’s no ticket fees or anything to get in,” President of BOTC Cullen Wargowsky said. “So we just say, ‘If you’d be willing to donate, we’ll put it into the festival itself and afterward, when the festival is over, as much as we can we give out to local charities.’”
This year organizers have packed the schedule full of entertainment spanning two stages in the park and local venues. Here’s the full lineup:
Thursday kickoff
Things are kicking off on Thursday night this year with plenty of artists to get you started. The Bauer Built main stage features three artists capped off by Pokey LaFarge.
LaFarge is a singer-songwriter and musician whose music is a mix of Americana, early jazz, ragtime for string instruments, country blues, Western swing, Vaudeville and Appalachian folk. His first studio album was released in 2006 and he released his most recent in the fall of 2021. LaFarge will take the stage at BOTC Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Opening for LaFarge is High & Rising at 6:30 p.m. and Taylor Rae at 5:00 p.m.
Friday
Playing the main stage on Friday is Hooten Hallers, Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys Featuring Westside Andy and headliner Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal.
Night after night at their live shows, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal leave it all on the table, bringing crowds palpably authentic music. The raucous funk and smooth soul emanating from the stage dutifully pays homage to the past soul giants while simultaneously charging forward, piloting themselves into the modern era. The performance will start at 8:30 p.m.
Hooten Hallers will kick off the show at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys Featuring Westside Andy starting at 6:15 p.m.
Other Friday performers include Little Wing (5:30 p.m.) and Left Wing Bourbon (7:45 p.m.) on the Durand Builders local stage.
Saturday
Taking the main stage on Saturday is Howard ‘Guitar’ Luedtke & Blue Max, Maxx Cabello Jr., Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Cros Band and headliner Malina Moye.
Flipping a Fender Stratocaster upside-down, acclaimed singer-songwriter and lefty guitarist Moye fills a void in the entertainment industry. She has carved out her own lane in today’s music scene as one of the few artists in history able to straddle both Rock and Soul genres, and has become one of the world’s premier guitarists of this generation. She will perform at 8:45 p.m.
Howard ‘Guitar’ Luedtke & Blue Max will start the day at 12 p.m., followed by Maxx Cabello Jr. at 2 p.m., Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers at 4 p.m. and Cros Band at 6:30 p.m.
Other Saturday performers include: Jambalaya (1:15 p.m.), Jojo Green (3:30 p.m.) and Big Ray & Chicago’s Most Wanted (5:45 and 8 p.m.) on the local stage.
In addition to the two stages in the park there will also be extended entertainment at local venues in Durand including Rooster Tail, Bodhis and Corral Bar and Riverside Grill. For a full schedule and information visit the BOTC website.
In addition to music, throughout the weekend there will be a craft fair and many concessions available for guests of all ages to enjoy.
Bring a chair and stay for a great weekend of music to support the local Durand area.