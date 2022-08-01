6101db958c8ce.image.jpg

Blues on the Chippewa is taking place in Durand’s memorial park this week. Music lovers have quite the lineup to look forward to.

 Photo by Teddy Snider

DURAND — Music is powerful, and the goal of a fundraiser happening this week is to promote positive change through that power.

Each year during the first weekend in August, numerous musicians and music lovers from all over the country gather in Durand’s Memorial Park to raise money for local causes.