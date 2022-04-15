EAU CLAIRE — S. Carey, local musician, producer and longtime Bon Iver member released his third single off of his upcoming album, “Break Me Open,” on Thursday, April 7. The song serves as the last preview before the album, which is his first in four years, officially drops later in April.
The song titled “Sunshower,” showcases heavy emotion and heavenly Earth all in one breathtaking harmony. The song follows two other singles that were released in February and March; the title track “Break Me Open” and “Waking Up.”
“Sunshower” blends Carey’s emotional and earthly sides in breathtaking harmony, reminiscing on beautiful scenes of a past love.
Each release is accompanied by its own music video. In the video for “Sunshower,” Carey takes viewers inside a serene studio outpost amidst the oceanside forest of Gualala, Calif. Carey recorded most of the album alongside Chris Messina, Zach Hanson and a cast of multifarious instrumentalists.
The visuals of the video somewhat match the core sounds of “Sunshower.”
The video combines images of wooded landscapes, scenic drives, open seas and snow-covered mountains with footage documenting meticulous recording sessions, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to make the album as well as images showing one of the core musical themes.
“Sunshower” pairs profound layers of sound with visions of the natural world.
Since its release, “Sunshower” seems to be getting good reviews from fans of Carey.
“Man, I love Sean’s music so, so much.That snare beat was everything when it came in,” wrote one YouTube viewer.
The music video also seems to be being taken well by listeners. It has them, anticipating the entire album.
“Enjoying the behind the scenes glimpses so much. I love seeing the atmosphere, gear and faces of all involved in bringing what is sure to be another phenomenal S. Carey record to life,” commented another.
The new album, “Break Me Open,” featuring 10 songs, including “Sunshower” and the other two already released, comes out on Friday, April 22. It is available to pre-order on scarey.org. The three singles can be listened to on any major music streaming platform. The music videos can be viewed on YouTube.