EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence hosted Eau Claire’s first-ever active Broadway production on Tuesday, when “Waitress” hit the RCU Theatre stage in the troupe’s third stop of their U.S. tour.
“Waitress,” written by Jessie Nelson and starring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, follows the story of Jenna, a waitress and baker who dreams her way out of her small town and a rocky marriage. “Waitress” is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus and features music by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles.
The musical was the first production to return to Broadway following closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jason Jon Anderson, executive director at the Pablo Center, said it has always been a goal for the Pablo Center to host a Broadway production.
“This has been a dream. It’s one of the reasons we built the building,” Anderson said during a phone interview. “Generally, it takes five to seven years for Broadway to believe that you’re stable enough of an organization that you would have a draw of an audience … So, the ability to have this launch our fourth year is incredible.”
Anderson said Tuesday’s production “absolutely” established the Pablo Center as a national regional theatre.
“It gives us prominence over smaller venues,” he explained. “It shows that we’re ready for Broadway, that we have an audience draw to support it and a ticket base that ensures it’s financially successful.”
Anderson said Tuesday’s show was completely sold-out, with 1,119 people in attendance. This marks the Pablo Center’s first sold-out show in two years. He said the energy and excitement in the theatre were palpable. He noted “lots of laughs, tears of joy and really happy guests.”
In a study of ticket purchase zip codes, Anderson said they found that roughly 800 of Tuesday’s guests were from the Chippewa Valley. The other 300, however, traveled from as far as Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis and Duluth, Minn.
This was the Pablo Center’s goal, Anderson said — to reverse the I-94 corridor, pull tourism dollars into the city and provide Chippewa Valley residents with a venue that can host shows that would usually draw them to the Twin Cities or beyond.
In addition to the positive reactions of the attendees, Anderson said the Pablo Center also received positive feedback from the troupe, itself.
“The tour, themselves, shared with us at the end of the night as they pulled away at 3 a.m. that we were the fastest venue for loadout, we had the nicest facilities and amenities for them, and that they hoped to be back in the near future,” Anderson said.
“Waitress” won’t be the last Broadway production to visit Eau Claire, either. “Rent: The 25th Anniversary” and “STOMP” are both slated for production later this season at the Pablo Center. And Anderson said this is only the beginning.
“As we look forward into our next year, we’re in negotiations to basically be a place where we would be hosting a minimum of five touring shows a year,” Anderson said. “We’re feeling really positive that Broadway will have a home here at Pablo Center for the near and long-term future.”