EAU CLAIRE — Cabaret is returning to the stage at UW-Eau Claire after last year’s cancelation with an entirely student written, produced and directed musical show. Cabaret is a combined effort of the university’s Cabaret Orchestra, Concert Choir, jazz ensembles, The Singing Statesmen and Women’s Concert Chorale.
This year’s production is titled “Olympia,” based around Greek mythology. “Olympia” will run eight shows between Thursday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 5, with two Friday night dinner shows in the Dakota Ballroom of the Davies Student Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
Cabaret is a campus tradition dating back to 1978, spanning a myriad of show themes, including Broadway, decades in American history, famous books and stories, movies and, most recently, video games in 2020. The show was canceled due to COVID in 2021, and the planned theme for that show was carried over to this year’s production.
“Olympia” tells the story of a school field trip that takes an unexpected turn when students find themselves stuck overnight in a museum where mythical characters come to life. The students encounter Greek gods, goddesses and legendary figures such Medusa, Hades, Aphrodite, Dionysus and many more over the course of the eight-set show. Each set features four-to-six recognizable hit songs and dancing from about 80 ensemble members.
Under the supervision of Frank Watkins, associate professor of music and director of choral studies at UW-Eau Claire, a leadership team of 16 current and former students did all the script writing, vocal arrangements, choreography and set design for the show. Kaitlyn Konrardy leads the student team as the Cabaret Productions student intern.
“It was important that we offer this experience to all students, including those who recently graduated,” Watkins says. “The beauty of Cabaret is that it is the only completely student-run production in the department — student creativity is at the forefront. With the cancellation of the 2021 show, it was imperative that we honor the hard work the students put in the previous semester.”
In addition to vocal performers, the show includes four student actors who portray the field trip students in the museum. The script for those actors, which takes the audience on the journey through all the myths, was written by AJ Wielichowski, who also cast the actors for the roles.
“It was fun to write,” says Wielichowski, a senior musical theatre major from Oak Creek, admitting she never thought of herself as a writer.
“The actors only end up with four days to learn the script, so I had to really balance the lines and make sure each role was able to be learned in that timeframe.”
From the 80-some diverse cast members and 16 leadership team members alike, one aspect of Cabaret rings true for all participants: Cabaret is an experience that both builds bonds among students and provides an immediate anchor to campus.
“Cabaret is the first place I really felt at home on campus,” Konrardy says of the event she’s taken part in for four years. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s magical in some way, and I know that sounds cliché, but that’s how it feels. It’s like we’re these innocent underdogs all working towards this big, huge thing and then we actually accomplish it — it’s the coolest thing ever.”
Admission to “Olympia” is $22. Tickets are available for purchase at uwec.universitytickets.com.