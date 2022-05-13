CHIPPEWA FALLS — How many pennies are in $100? That is the type of question you might be asked if you ever meet Wyatt Eiden on a street corner.
While some people like going out and doing trivia with friends, Eiden hits the streets and does it with strangers on the sidewalk. The hobby has led him to gain a large following on social media, specifically TikTok.
TikTok is a social media platform where users can create and post short-form mobile videos for other users to interact and connect with. The latest statistics show TikTok that it is the third most popular social media app in terms of monthly active users. The app has around one billion monthly active users, only behind Facebook and Instagram.
“It’s great because you don’t have to have any experience on TikTok, and you can easily post videos. If you’re really trying to grow something, it’s a great platform to do it.” Eiden said
He has certainly grown something. Many TikTok users seem to have taken a liking to Eiden’s profile content as he has amassed almost two million followers and over 36 million likes on the platform since spring of 2020.
Eiden, a Chippewa Falls native and senior at UW-Madison, always thought social media was a cool part of the “generation that started with social media.” However, he didn’t really get into it until later on in his life.
“By then it was really too late to grow on a platform,” Eiden said. “So, when TikTok came around I thought it was a great opportunity to do something I was always interested in.”
It was really solidified during the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone had so much free time. That’s when he started his “journey” on TikTok by posting random videos of trends and what he was doing, until he found his niche: trivia.
An idea out of boredom
While in school at UW-Madison, Eiden quickly realized there’s a reason why the campus has a reputation of being a party school. Partying isn’t his thing, so, while everyone was out drinking during the day, he decided to make them the subject of his TikToks.
“I thought, ‘There’s got to be something I can do with these people,’ ” Eiden said. “So I started interviewing drunk people to see how well they could answer trivia questions.”
The game is simple: players get asked trivia questions, and if they answer them all correctly without getting one wrong, they win a prize. If a player can confirm they follow the host on TikTok, they can receive a bonus life and keep playing even if they answer incorrectly.
It turns out, people really like the interview format of the videos, so that’s what he has continued to do. When the semester ended, Eiden decided to “invest in himself” and chose to focus on social media over working a part-time job in the summer of 2021.
“I think it worked out wonderfully,” he said. Throughout that time, Eiden learned so much, did so many things and met so many people, he said.
The art of content creation
The process of making his videos is something Eiden enjoys, the content creator explained. When he goes out he tries to get as much footage as he can and edits it later on. He usually plans to film one or two days a week.
Typically, Eiden goes to a busy area or local bar with a sign in order to attract strangers to play with him. A sign used in his videos frequently simply says, “5 questions, $5.” Eiden said he usually finds people to play with, but it’s easier in a bigger city like Madison than it is in his hometown of Chippewa Falls.
“Once one person starts to play, people realize it’s just a fun game and then more people play,” Eiden said.
Global reach
Eiden’s TikToks reach across the country and the world. The U.S. makes up 82% of his viewership with the top three states being Texas, California and New York. Beyond that, Canada, the United Kingdom and many other countries make up the rest.
While some might call him “TikTok famous,” Eiden wouldn’t call it that.
“I do it for fun. If people enjoy the content I create that’s kind of all I care about,” Eiden said.
Eiden will graduate in May and plans to travel with friends, also content creators, across the U.S. to different places and universities while continuing his TikTok career.
“It’s everyone’s dream to travel, and so when I have an opportunity like this I want to give it a try,” he said. “Even if it doesn’t work out, I’ll have done this and had a good time hopefully.”
Check out and follow Eiden on TikTok and other social media at @wyatteiden. And, should anybody come across him on the corner, good luck.