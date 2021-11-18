EAU CLAIRE — Ope! Charlie Berens is returning to Eau Claire next month, and he’s bringing his duck camo and trademark Midwestern niceness with him.
Berens will make his Pablo Center at the Confluence debut following the release of his first — and possibly only — book, “The Midwest Survival Guide,” on Dec. 11. He will perform four already sold-out shows in the RCU Theatre Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 12.
Berens is a noted comedian, bluegrass musician, podcaster, philanthropist and Emmy Award-winning journalist. He is best known for hosting the “Manitowoc Minute,” a comedic newscast with a special Wisconsin flare that has garnered millions of views. Most recently, Berens has added “author” to his resume, as well.
Originally from Milwaukee, Berens has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more.
This won’t be Berens’ first time performing in Eau Claire. He has done a few shows at UW-Eau Claire in the past. During a phone interview, Berens said Eau Claire is a “fun town,” and he looks forward to returning.
“You can get yourself into some trouble in Eau Claire, I’ll tell you that right now,” Berens said. “It’s a lot of fun. And the fellas who print my shirts and stuff, they’re based in Eau Claire — Ambient Inks. They’re a real good crew over there, so I love seeing those guys and, yeah, I’m just excited to get back to Eau Claire.”
This will, however, be his first time performing at the Pablo Center.
“We were scheduled to do it before the pandemic, then the pandemic happened,” Berens said. “I’m very excited. I’ve heard amazing things about that venue. ... I’m just very humbled that enough people want to buy tickets to see the show, and we’re going to put on a heck of a show for them.”
And while his performances next month are already at capacity, fans of the comedian’s relatable, dry humor can still enjoy Berens’ words of wisdom and witty story telling in his new book.
“The Midwest Survival Guide” was released Nov. 16. Berens described the book as an instructional manual for living in the Midwest, both for new and lifelong residents.
A “Midwestern guru” at heart, Berens’ childhood in Milwaukee and his comedy tours across the Midwest have informed a lot of his humor. And after repeated requests for tips and tricks from fans, Berens finally compiled his wealth of Midwestern knowledge into a single source.
“It’s an easy read, OK?” Berens said. “So, it’s a good coffee table book, but also, if your coffee table’s wobbly, it’s good for propping it up. It’s a multi-functional asset, here. And it’s the kind of thing, you know, you can read it in a deer stand or in the restroom. You can pop it open to any page and there’s something you can learn real quick. It’s full of little tidbits, how-tos, tall tales to amuse yourself and then stories from my childhood, as well.”
Some of the topics covered in “The Midwest Survival Guide” include: an explanation of “Midwest nice”; instructions for speaking with a Midwest accent; a guide to Midwestern politics, characters, celebrities and films; an introduction to Midwestern foods and drinks; and instructions for every essential skill Midwesterners should know.
Berens said the book took him around a year to write. And while he is happy with the way “The Midwest Survival Guide” turned out, Berens said it took a lot of work and a lot of procrastinating to get it done. He has no immediate plans to repeat the process.
“I think I’m going to see how this one goes,” Berens said when asked about a potential follow-up. “I put so much into it that I might need a morning brandy thinking about a second one. But there’s a lot in here for people to enjoy.”
“The Midwest Survival Guide” is available now at harpercollins.com. Berens’ next Wisconsin appearance will be in Milwaukee on Jan. 21.
For his parting words, Berens offered one of his classic Midwestern sentiments.
“I just hope everyone watches out for deer this time of year, you know?” he said at the end of the phone interview. “There’s no use thinning the herd with your Corolla.”