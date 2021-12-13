EAU CLAIRE — The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire has received a grant that will allow for the opening of two new Play Space locations in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie in February 2022.
The news came via press release last Thursday. According to the release, the museum received a $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the American Rescue Plan in October. Michael McHorney, CEO of the Children’s Museum, said the library initially applied for funding last spring.
“Our organization is grateful to IMLS for awarding this grant, a first in our history,” said McHorney in the press release. “We, along with IMLS, recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for children who are in their early childhood years, especially those in rural communities.”
The Children’s Museum officially closed its doors and moved from its old location at 220 S. Barstow St. in August 2020 to curtail financial losses brought on by the pandemic. In March 2021, the museum opened it’s temporary pop-up Play Space at 40 S. Barstow St.
The Eau Claire Play Space has always been intended to serve as a temporary placeholder until the museum finishes building at its new location on the 100 block of North Barstow St. Construction started there in early October, and is scheduled to end in December 2022.
In the meantime, McHorney said, the museum is continuously looking for ways to serve the Chippewa Valley community.
“Because of the pandemic, we were forced to close our doors and really shift gears and focus on the building of the new Children’s Museum, but we still wanted to serve the community,” McHorney said in a phone interview. “We just didn’t know exactly what that was going to look like.”
Due to the success of the small play experience provided at the Eau Claire Play Space, the museum knew what its next step should be — and the IMLS grant allows for that idea to become a reality.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind reached out to the museum in congratulations after he received news of the grant. McHorney said Kind has been a “great champion” of the museum’s efforts at both a local and national level.
“I’m glad to see vital American Rescue Plan funds go to the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. The grant will help this beloved institution recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and provide expanded learning opportunities for kids across the state,” said Kind in an emailed statement. “The American Rescue Plan is still delivering for Wisconsin and ensuring our communities get the relief they need as we work to build back stronger than ever from this pandemic.”
The Chippewa Falls Play Space will open at 312 N. Bridge St. and the Menomonie Play Space will open at 503 Broadway St. General admission will be $5 for guests of all ages 1 and up. Annual memberships will be available starting at $99, and will afford entry to all three Play Spaces.
According to McHorney, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie were selected to host the new Play Space locations because Chippewa and Dunn County are the second and third largest counties the museum serves, respectively.
Around 17% of museum visitors on an annual basis are from Chippewa County, he said, and around 8% are from Dunn County.
“We really didn’t want to choose between one or the other, so the funding allowed it to be both,” McHorney said.
As of right now, the Chippewa Falls and Menomonie Play Spaces are temporary; but, McHorney said, the hope is to make them permanent. Four or five new job openings will be created with the establishment of the new Play Spaces. McHorney said this will help the museum bounce back on staffing, which dropped from eight employees to three amidst the pandemic.
Though all three Play Spaces offer similar programming, McHorney said each location will offer a unique play experience and themes.
“They’ll be very different,” McHorney said. “The experiences within them will be different from each other so Eau Claire, Chippewa and Menomonie have a different feel that way. … All three will be unique in their own way.”
The Eau Claire Play Space features a small city exhibit and a large climber. The Chippewa Falls Play Space will feature a Safari exhibit and a play area designed around STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics). Finally, the Menomonie location will have an auto repair-themed exhibit, an outdoor camping component and a STEAM-oriented imagination playground.
Both of the new locations will be available for private rental, as well. To ensure that admission is not a barrier to entry for families in the region, the museum is continuing to offer its reduced-price membership program, “Play for All.”
“Today is our 17th Birthday,” Mandy Runge, chief operating officer for the museum, said in the press release. “We’re also announcing a special campaign starting today, 17 Days of Giving for 17 Years.”
Individuals who purchase a membership now through Dec. 25 will have the opportunity to see the new children’s museum being built in Eau Claire before it opens to the general public and will also be entered into a drawing to receive a free membership.
For more information, visit childrensmuseumec.com.