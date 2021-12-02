CHIPPEWA FALLS — Now is a time for celebration, love and traditions, old and new. From Santa Claus, to gift exchanges, to winter markets — there is never a shortage of holiday cheer to go around in the Chippewa Valley.
And this year marks the beginning of a new holiday tradition for Chippewa Falls: The First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
Members of the community are invited to Riverfront Park, 12 S. Bridge St., following the Bridge to Wonderland Parade on Saturday. Guests can visit Santa Claus, enjoy some music, play some games, stay warm by the bonfires, sample from a variety of food trucks and, of course, witness the first-ever lighting of the Christmas tree.
Mayor Gregory Hoffman will officially light the tree at 7:30 p.m. This new tradition is sponsored by the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and Chippewa Falls Main Street.
John Jimenez, director of the PRFD, said he wanted to create a holiday event that brings the community together and establishes a new tradition that may last for years to come.
“In the mindset of creating and building a stronger community, I think that this is an event that can do just that,” Jimenez said during a phone interview. “I think it’s a tradition that can be successful, which I believe it will be, can be something that is enjoyable for everybody to come participate in and to really get a larger sense of community.”
If all goes well this year, Jimenez said he hopes to see the event continue to grow in the future. Some ideas he had for the event include planting a permanent tree, creating a temporary ice rink and encouraging more community involvement with the tree decorating process.
“With a lot of things going on in our world that are negative or are negatively impacting people, this is a joyful time and a joyful event that can hopefully mean a lot to people and change how people feel about things that are going on outside,” Jimenez added. “Starting a new tradition and being a part of it — I think that it’s a good way to support not only the community, but it’s a way to just show unity.”
This year’s Christmas tree was donated by several members of the community. For more information about the event, call (715) 723-0051.