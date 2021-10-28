EAU CLAIRE — It was widely reported that canine adoption and sales rates skyrocketed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With an uptick in what have been deemed “pandemic puppies,” the need for helpful training and behavioral advice and information has also risen.
And during a time when bad training advice is widely available across the internet, Heather Mishefske, owner of emBARK, aims to provide a source that is solid and evidence-based through her podcast, “A Dose of Dog.”
Mishefske is a certified professional dog trainer and behavior consultant. She is also on the board of directors for the Association of Professional Dog Trainers. Her business, based in Eau Claire, offers dog training, day care services, grooming services, canine massage and more.
Mishefske started producing “A Dose of Dog” over a year ago.
“There’s a lot of information out there and it’s hard, I think, for the average person to disseminate when they get into YouTube or Tiktok or Facebook pages or whatever it might be,” Mishefske explained. “I started the podcast to give people really solid evidence-based dog training information from someone that’s local.”
“A Dose of Dog” addresses a wide range of topics, including dog training myths, canine body language and how-to training explanations. Mishefske said she chooses topics based on questions she has received from clients or that have come up during lessons. The episodes offer Mishefske a resource that she can refer clients back to again and again.
The overall goal of “A Dose of Dog,” Mishefske said, is to offer humane, ethical training advice that is free and accessible. She understands that not everyone can afford to enroll in training classes or private lessons, but everyone should have access to information that is solid and trustworthy.
Mishefske also said the podcast provided a good resource for pandemic puppy owners to utilize when in-person training wasn’t an option.
“I started it to get some of this information out there and kind of, for us, to stand out as an expert in behavior,” Mishefske said. “I think, during the pandemic, a lot of people were just turning to podcasts and looking for information if they couldn’t be present at a live training class or any kind of one-on-one situation ... There’s such awful information out there for free. We would like to override some of the really awful advice that’s given and put solid information out there.”
Looking to the future, Mishefske said she is hoping to eventually feature guest speakers — experts from around the country — in some of her episodes, do deeper dives into specific issues and include more discussions of dog-related news and literature. She said she is always open to suggestions.
New episodes of “A Dose of Dog” are available every two weeks. The show is produced by Eau Claire Hometown Radio, and is available on its website, echometownradio.com. The podcast can also be found on Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, IHeartRadio, TuneIn and Anchor.