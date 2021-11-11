EAU CLAIRE — The Performance Anxiety Inc. theatre troupe, based in Eau Claire, has launched its very own podcast where performers of all varieties discuss their experiences with pre-show anxiety, professional doubts and more.
“Performance Anxiety Podcast” is hosted by Tabitha Tatro and Lauren Lierman, both members of the Performance Anxiety Inc. board. The pair started recording in September, and they have since released three episodes featuring local performers.
Tatro and Lierman said the banter-style podcast isn’t just for theatre performers; they’ve also interviewed Twitch streamers, radio personalities and other podcasters. Everyone experiences performance anxiety, they said, and they want to feature a diverse variety of local artists to show viewers that they’re not alone.
“I would love to get people to take away from it that everybody gets anxiety, everybody gets scared, and that being able to do creative things like theatre or art or recording yourself isn’t as intimidating as you might think, because everybody experiences it,” Tatro said while sitting in the offices of CoLab, where she works.
“It’s been really cool to interview people, because we’ve interviewed people that I’ve worked with who make everything seem effortless, and they have the same struggles that I do, but we just don’t realize it,” Lierman added from her spot next to Tatro.
Tabitha and Lierman said they want listeners to realize that not all experiences are the same. Just because you had an audition go poorly in the past, that doesn’t mean you won’t get the part the next time. And more often than not, they added, the people around you understand what you’re going through and can relate.
“I would recommend (the podcast) to, honestly, anyone who is interested in being in front of a crowd or talking to a large group of people or putting themselves out there,” Lierman said. “If it’s something that’s intrigued people and they want to know more, even if they’ve never taken that step, I think it’s a really good podcast for people to get that first experience of, ‘Wow, if I go into a theatrical audition people aren’t going to judge me and they’re not going to laugh me out of the room.’ ”
The “Performance Anxiety Podcast” aside, Lierman and Tatro also want to encourage more people to audition for Performance Anxiety Inc. productions. The goal of the troupe, they said, is to bring more diverse productions to the Eau Claire area — they don’t typecast.
New episodes of “Performance Anxiety Podcast” are released every two weeks, or every week for Patreon subscribers. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and most streaming platforms.
“We are delightful humans,” Lierman concluded. “Maybe I’m a little biased, but I think that the conversations are super fun. When I go back and edit the episodes, I find myself just laughing hysterically. And, granted, I think I’m hilarious, so that might be part of it, but I legitimately go back and listen to the episodes that I’ve already edited and just relive those conversations because they’re so engaging and they’re so cool.”