EAU CLAIRE — Creative minds, innovative thinkers and local artists come together to discuss what drives their passions in the L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library’s debut podcast, “Dabble Babble.”
“Dabble Babble,” which premiered last Tuesday, is a subsidiary of the library’s Dabble Box Makerspace that features guest writers, music makers, painters, crafters and other creatives based in the Chippewa Valley. The Dabble Box Makerspace is a “do-it-yourself” multi-purpose programming space where customers of all ages can explore technology, create art, develop new skills, gain confidence and discover new talents.
The brand-new podcast is hosted by the library’s Reference and Makerspace Coordinator Bradley Lindstrom and a variety of co-hosts.
“‘Dabble Babble’ is basically a podcast that focuses on interviewing local makers and creators,” Lindstrom said. “That shows the community that these people are here and they’re making things — sort of as inspiration and as a connection for community members to what’s around.”
Three episodes of “Dabble Babble” have already been released. These episodes feature digital artist April Hopkins-Canada, poet Sandra Lindow and costume designer Sadie.
Lindstrom said the idea of creating a podcast is something the library has been toying around with for years. With the pandemic changing the ways in which the library can operate this past year, some employees were forced to repurpose their time. The podcast offered Lindstrom a new project to focus on.
“I’d like to see it be an ongoing thing,” Lindstrom said. “I hope it’s popular enough that we can continue interviewing local makers. There’s a lot of creativity in the Eau Claire area and the Chippewa Valley, so there’s a lot of people out there that are interested in certain stuff.”
In a library press release it said “Dabble Babble” also serves as a pilot program for other potential library podcasts that may develop in the future.
Lindstrom said the podcast’s target audience isn’t specific — it’s for anyone, of any age, in the Chippewa Valley looking for inspiration. He said he hopes “Dabble Babble” inspires new ideas and connects locals who have shared interests with one another.
“If you have a creative interest, whatsoever, and you live in the Chippewa Valley-Eau Claire area, it’s going to connect to you in some way, hopefully,” Lindstrom said. “There’s such a variety that there will eventually be an episode for pretty much anybody.”
Episodes of “Dabble Babble” can be found on the L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library website at ecpubliclibrary.info/podcasts or on most streaming platforms.