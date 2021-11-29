EAU CLAIRE — Sheng Elizabeth Lor, an Eau Claire County social worker, likes to connect with people. Her desire to communicate, learn and educate manifested itself into “The Social X Change Project” in 2019.
“The Social X Change Project,” now on its third season, started as a passion project for Lor. It has since grown into a docuseries-style platform for sharing people’s stories, discussing important social issues and promoting local artists and businesses.
Lor said her primary focus is on elevating the voices of unique, local individuals — specifically those who are members of communities of color.
“You should listen to my podcast if you want to learn something new, hear somebody’s story,” Lor said in a phone interview. “I pride myself a lot in not having a particular population in mind when I am creating content. … I pride myself in having a diverse library of content that I find is an extension of myself.”
Lor said she chose her podcast/docuseries format for “The Social X Change Project” because she felt it matched her conversational interview style best.
Some of the topics covered by Lor include: the impacts of COVID-19 on the Hmong community, entrepreneurship and music, mental health and much more. Some of her guests include ACLU of Wisconsin’s Regional Organizer David Carlson, local musician TeawhYB, UW-Eau Claire professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, Hollywood actor Doua Moua, celebrity chef Yia Vang and others.
“All these individuals are so unique in nature,” Lor said. “They all have something to add to the community and the world around them.”
Lor said creating and producing “The Social X Change Project” has provided her with a great way to connect with individuals who she may not have connected with otherwise. She said doing the show has been a very important journey for her as she continues to grow and improve upon her communication skills.
“I still have a lot of anxiety with public speaking and communication in general, and I’m a people person, and so this is a way for me to learn more about myself,” Lor explained. “Along the way, I have learned a lot about myself, but also more about what I could do for others around me. The content that I create, generally, is something that I’m so proud of and stand by 100%.”
As the podcast continues, she hopes to include more guests from outside of the Chippewa Valley region and produce more “Behind the Scenes” content. Though Lor considers her show to be a passion project, she said she does not view it as a full-time job, nor does she have any solid long-term goals. As long as the show remains genuine and viewers remain interested, “The Social X Change Project” will continue.
Lor currently has 26 episodes that can be viewed on “The Social X Change Project” Facebook page or YouTube, or listened-to on Spotify.