EAU CLAIRE — “Got time for a quick story?”
Eau Claire news icon John Hoffland’s iconic phrase has found new life with his son, Luc Anthony, whose podcast was inspired by that very question.
“The name was one of my dad’s sayings,” Anthony explained in his Greatest Hits 98.1-FM workspace. “If you’re ever in the WEAU newsroom, you’ll see like three quotes that are up on the wall, and that’s one of them. That was one of his classic things. He’d go, ‘Hey, got time for a quick story?’ Which, inevitably, would go on like five, 10 minutes. That’s kind of who he was.”
After growing up around broadcast news and working in radio for two decades, you could say the industry is in Anthony’s blood. But, he said, so is music. His mother is a pianist, and Anthony honors both of his parents by combining the two passions at his job and in his podcast, “Got Time For a Quick Story?”
Anthony started his podcast in the spring of 2019. It was something he had wanted to do for a while, especially after noticing an uptick in podcast creation and listenership.
“If you’re going to do something in media, you want to keep up with the current mediums,” Anthony said. “Radio is still here, and will always be here, but you want to jump on what people are also starting to experience. More people are podcasting now ... If podcasting fades in 15 years, on to the next. But I just want to make sure I’m always on top of it.”
After struggling to formulate a concept for his podcast, Anthony eventually realized that he had done enough interviews with musical artists through his job that that sort of work could be carried over to a podcast as well.
Since then, Anthony has released almost 90 episodes of “Got Time For a Quick Story?” Each episode features a musician related to the music Anthony plays at 98.1 or a local musician. His goal is to help his listeners learn something new about the musicians they love.
“I try to avoid asking the obvious questions,” Anthony said. “I always go, ‘OK, what is interesting that’s maybe not too nichey and too much of a deep-dive, but what’s something that maybe they don’t always get asked?’ The best way I can know that I’ve maybe piqued the interviewees' interest is if they go, ‘That’s a really good question’ … If I can get to that point, then I hope that the listener is going, ‘Wow, I’m going to hear something that I can’t just look up somewhere else.’ Avoid stuff that can easily be googled is basically where I’m trying to go without getting too deep into the weeds.”
Anthony’s first interview was with Moana Wolfgram, of The Jets. Since then, he has interviewed a wide range of musicians for the podcast, including Jonathan Cain (Journey), Steve Lukather (Toto), Sarah Levy (musician and actress from “Schitt’s Creek”), Ronnie Platt (Kansas) and many more.
“(If you listen) you’re going to get some good insight on good music,” Anthony said.
“Got Time For a Quick Story?” is available on the Greatest Hits 98.1 website, Anchor and most streaming platforms. New episodes are released whenever Anthony is able to interview new guests, rather than at a set pace.