EAU CLAIRE — True crime meets local mystery in the “Cool and Unusual Punishment” series, “Luginbilled.”
Jodie and Tyler Haas started podcasting together around a year-and-a-half ago. “Cool and Unusual Punishment” was a platform where they shared weird stories with one-another in a casual, back-and-forth style. The style and tone of the show took a sharp turn on Jan. 30, 2020, when the couple released the first “Luginbilled” episode.
As many residents of the Chippewa Valley may already know, Joe Luginbill is a former president of the Eau Claire school board and founder of the Luginbill Children’s Foundation. That foundation’s finances were under investigation starting in October 2019 and the foundation was formally dissolved in April 2021, more than a year after Luginbill released his most recent public statement.
Local media outlets tried to make contact with him, but Luginbill seemingly vanished into thin air. His cell phone number was disconnected, his social media accounts deactivated. The community theorized about Luginbill’s whereabouts, but it seemed that no one had the true answers behind his disappearance.
That didn’t stop the Haases from trying, though.
Jodie, who currently works in social services, studied print journalism at UW-Eau Claire. When someone came to her with a tip about Luginbill, she knew there was more to the story.
“I told Tyler that this was really important,” Jodie explained while sitting at SHIFT. “We had to put the brakes on whatever we had been doing, and we completely pivoted to something very factual, sourced, serious.”
The couple got digging. Initially, the pair worried about being taken seriously. They knew that fact checking and transparency would be key if they wanted listeners to trust them. When the first episode went live online, Tyler saw the downloads skyrocket and he knew Jodie’s thorough research was vital.
“The first episode came out, and I remember watching the downloads of that episode of that podcast, and I thought, ‘I think we just did something big, and I’m the last one to realize it,’ ” Tyler said to Jodie, “there was potential for some bad legal problems here, if we did anything wrong, but you were really, really meticulous with researching.”
Jodie and Tyler were flooded with tips from the community. Each claim was vetted carefully. Nothing was used unless it could be verified by multiple sources or with documentation. The Haases felt they had the trust of the community as affected individuals came forward about their experiences with Luginbill’s foundation.
“People, I think, forget that the point of that podcast was really to give space for people to be OK telling their story,” Jodie said. “It wasn’t really about ganging up on Joe Luginbill.”
After a year, that meticulous research paid off for the Haases when they finally found proof of Luginbill’s location. He had moved down to Washington D.C., where he was going by his middle name and, once again, working in finance for a nonprofit. They recorded and uploaded their 12th and final episode as fast as they could on Jan. 7, 2021. By the end of that day, Luginbill’s employee information was taken down from the nonprofit’s website.
Podcasts have the luxury of remaining fixated on a single subject, Tyler explained. Without exterior pressure and deadlines, he continued, they were able to take their time and get the information they needed.
“It builds on itself in a way that, when you decide to take a year to build this slow case, it’s bigger than the sum of its parts,” Tyler said. “If we hadn’t gotten to spend a year on it, we wouldn’t have gotten the end episode.”
The Haases have not released any new episodes of “Luginbilled” since January, though that doesn't mean they've stopped looking into things. Looking to the future, they hope to start a new investigative offshoot of “Cool and Unusual Punishment” in December.
Episodes of “Luginbilled” are available on coolandunusualpunishment.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Audible and other streaming platforms.