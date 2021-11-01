EAU CLAIRE — Chris Johnson, owner of Passion Board Shop in Eau Claire, had one question when his shop turned 5 years old: What’s next?
His answer: “Passion Pod.”
After speaking on another podcast, Johnson knew podcasting would be something he’d be good at. After having a casual conversation with local musician Miles Blvd, Johnson said he had the thought, “Man, I should’ve recorded that.”
A week later, Johnson invited Miles Blvd back to repeat the conversation — only this time, he recorded it on his laptop. Just like that, “Passion Pod” was born. Johnson purchased actual recording equipment and went to work recording his first season.
“Passion Pod” linked up with Converge Radio around a month later. Johnson said his show reportedly has around 500 to 1,000 listeners at a time when it plays on Converge.
“I call it an ‘inspirational storytelling experience featuring unique guests that are also pursuing careers based on their passions,’ with the goal of the show being to inspire the listener to think about things that they’re passionate about, and help them find more ways to incorporate those passions into their lives,” Johnson explained.
Episodes of the “Passion Pod” have since featured local entrepreneurs, artists and athletes who each have their own unique stories and experiences to share about pursuing their passions in life.
Johnson said people should listen to “Passion Pod” if they’re looking for inspiration on how to break out of a regular 9-to-5 career situation.
“My show is very good at helping people come up with new ideas and figure out how to pursue their passions in their lives,” Johnson said. “It’s a very uplifting kind of show. We could use a lot more positivity in this world.”
Johnson said he is currently getting started on Season 8 of “Passion Pod.” Looking to the future, he said he hopes to continue networking with other artists and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles and expand his listener base beyond the Chippewa Valley.
“Passion Pod” is available on Converge Radio, the 95.9 Jamz website, Johnson’s personal website, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.