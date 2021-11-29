EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra are teaming up to ring in the holiday season with “Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker!: Take Two.”
This festive concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Taking to the RCU Theatre stage, the CVSO will perform several pieces from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite,” which will be played back-to-back alongside the CVJO’s renditions of Duke Ellington’s jazz arrangements of the same pieces. Also on the program are the first movement of Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven and the first movement of Symphony No. 40 by Mozart.
The CVSO and CVJO first joined forces in 2018, when the “Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker!” program made its debut.
“The initial response to it was just so strong that we thought, ‘Post-COVID, what’s a great way to get people back into the Pablo Center and back to seeing live music?’ ” said Geoff Peterson, CVJO board president, during a phone interview. “And this seemed like a really logical direction to go.”
Peterson said the show will be “lots of fun.” The connections between classical music and jazz are incredibly strong, he said, and “Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker!” provides fans of both forms the opportunity to come together and enjoy those connections.
“Whether you love classical music or you love jazz or you love both, it’s just going to be a great show,” Peterson said. “The music is a lot of fun. Both groups are incredibly talented, especially for community organizations. The talent level of both the symphony and the jazz orchestra is really quite high. It’s a great way to get ready for the holidays, hear some fun music and walk out with a smile on your face.”
Anna Rybicki, executive director of the CVSO, says the collaboration between the two orchestras makes for a more interesting and exciting show. The CVSO has done other Christmas concert collaborations in the past, and it’s something the orchestra enjoys doing.
“We’re part of a supportive creative community here in Eau Claire,” Rybicki said during a phone interview. “All of these groups really enjoy making those connections and working together. In this case, it means we can together present different kinds of music than we usually do, but it’s also just really fun working with other musicians in the community to put something like this together.”
The CVSO is currently in its 47th season. The symphonic orchestra is directed by Nobuyoshi Yasuda. The CVJO is led by Scott Hensiak.
Admission to “Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker!: Take Two” starts at $25 for adults, $10 for students and youth. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. Attendees are required to present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
“This is a unique opportunity to, in one evening, hear great symphonic works and also hear some really top-notch jazz here in Eau Claire,” Rybicki concluded. “There’s nothing else really like it and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”