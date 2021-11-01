EAU CLAIRE — The Encore 40th Season of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild commences Thursday with the opening night of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at The Grand Theatre, 102 W Grand Ave.
Set in 1940s Brooklyn, “Arsenic and Old Lace," written by Joseph Kesselring, tells the tale of the elderly Brewster sisters and their eccentric nephews on an afternoon of crime and mischief. Johnathan Brewster has to hide a body — little does he know, so do his aunts.
Martha and Abby Brewster aren’t the innocent spinsters they appear to be. Teddy Brewster believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt. And Mortimer Brewster just wants to keep his family in line long enough to announce his engagement.
The inspiration behind “Arsenic and Old Lace” is much more sinister than the quirky, dark comedy suggests, though. The piece was inspired by Amy Archer-Gilligan, an elderly serial killer known for poisoning between 20 and 100 residents of the Archer Home for Aged People and Chronic Invalids in the early 1900s. In 1944, five years after the play was written, “Arsenic and Old Lace” was adapted into a movie starring Cary Grant.
Despite the dark inspiration behind the play and the sinister antics of the Brewster family, Jake Lindgren, director of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” says there will be no shortage of laughter and fun.
“(The audience) should expect to laugh,” Lindgren said. “They should expect a night of entertainment, which, I think, is super important right now."
Lindgren and his cast of a dozen actors have been preparing for the premiere of “Arsenic and Old Lace” for the last six weeks. It will be the CVTG’s first production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the guild to postpone their 40th anniversary for a year.
“I’m super excited,” Lindgren said about the upcoming production. “I have just a really strong cast. The Chippewa Valley is chock-full of talented folks … They’re super strong. I don’t know if I could assemble a stronger cast here in town. They’ve worked so hard. In rehearsals, I’m laughing out loud, which is always a really good sign ... I’m super excited to get everything fully realized so they can shine.”
Lindgren said he knows that community theatre doesn’t always have the best reputation, but he believes “Arsenic and Old Lace” is a solid, easy-to-watch production that will reintroduce live theatre at The Grand in the best possible way.
“The most important component to community theatre is community — both for everyone involved in the show and for the audience members coming to watch their friends and family,” Lindgren said. “I think that’s more important now than it has been with COVID and quarantine and all that stuff — being separated for so long, theatres being closed. This has become even more important to everyone involved, just kind of giving us lifeblood again. I hope that reflects into the audience, as well.”
40 years of entertainment
Lindgren has been a part of the CVTG since his sophomore year of high school, in 1996. The CVTG has been a part of his life for over two decades — over half his life.
“They’ve just been a fantastic home for me to figure out what I love to do with the arts,” he said.
Ann Sessions, executive director of the CVTG, has been a part of the guild for 20 years. She said a lot has changed over the years — they purchased the Grand Theatre in 2005 and have continued to expand their programming — but the mission remains the same: provide members of the Chippewa Valley with opportunities to perform, learn, create and watch quality productions.
“There’s a lot of talent in the community and this is a way for people to use their skills and talents, or to develop their skills and talents, to produce something wonderful on stage,” Sessions said in her office, overflowing with props and play memorabilia. “We’re happy live theatre is back. We were closed for over a year and it’s so rewarding to be able to see actors on stage, and to be able to welcome audiences back into the theatre.”