EAU CLAIRE—In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild is collaborating with local organizations to host an array of poetry events throughout the Chippewa Valley.
National Poetry Month was launched and first celebrated in April 1996 by the Academy of American Poets in an effort to “remind the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.”
Since then, it has become one of the largest literary celebrations in the world with millions of people celebrating globally, which includes the Chippewa Valley.
This year’s local celebration kicked off on Monday, April 4 with two events, a book talk followed by a reading, on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus. The events featured award-winning fiction writer Peter Geye. Geye is most known for his novels “Safe from the Sea”, “The Lighthouse Road” and “Wintering”.
The following night, Tuesday, April 5, The Guild co-sponsored an event with the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library featuring a poetry workshop titled “Kickstart Your Poetry: Experiments and Forms” presented by Saba Keramati.
Keramati is a Chinese-Iranian writer, editor, and educator from the San Francisco Bay Area. Her poetry has been nominated for Best of the Net and Pushcart prizes. She is currently serving as the poetry editor for Sundog Lit.
During the workshop, attendees joined Keramati in a discussion on the benefits of experimenting with form, how form can hold your poem tightly, and how it can free your mind from overthinking. The presentation focused on contemporary poets including Mag Gabbert, Cameron Awkward-Rich and Terrance Hayes, among others.
B.J Hollars, founder and executive director of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild said these events were received well, however, the “Verse in the Valley” event will offer attendees a more social setting.
“I like to think of it as more of a party atmosphere,” Hollars said. “We’re going to socialize, network and spend some time together as we did pre-pandemic.”
The event is the Guild’s first collaboration with Artisan Forge Studios. The idea came to Hollars when he found out that two of his poet friends from Alabama, Abraham Smith and Mark Ehling, were going to be in the area.
Hollars saw it as a good opportunity to bring well known out-of-town poets together with local ones in a space with visual art and music to create “Verse in the Valley.” The event is taking place tonight at 6 p.m. at Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Rd., and will feature live music by Lee Mynott and visual art by Mindy Huntress with open microphone opportunities.
The final event for the month is a local poetry showcase from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S. Farwell St. The event is being put on by the church with support from the Guild and will feature many locally known poets.
All of these events are being put on for the purpose of highlighting Eau Claire’s diverse and unique poetry scene that Hollars calls “special.”
Hollars said he thinks what Eau Claire does with the art scene is incredible. He said how each area of the arts is taken and works together is something he has not seen anywhere else.
“Poetry is an additional offshoot of art that we can celebrate alongside many others,” Hollars said. “It’s not so much in competition with other art, but is another piece of that perfect puzzle.”
While April is National Poetry Month and the Guild is trying to uplift poets with these events, Hollars says that poetry should be celebrated all year round because, for many people, poetry touches them daily because it is easy to share the beauty of language in a short form.
“A poem gives you a short glimpse of a poignant or powerful moment or scene, instance or experience that can be easily shared and admired by audiences in that way,” Hollars said.
For more specific information on National Poetry Month events sponsored by the Guild, visit cvwritersguild.org.