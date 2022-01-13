EAU CLAIRE — Kate Larson founded Chorale à Nouveau, an Eau Claire-based adult community choir, in 2019. The premiere choir held its first concert on Jan. 26, 2020, then was promptly silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years later, Chorale à Nouveau will live up to its name — “choir anew.” The 24-member ensemble is ready to make its triumphant return to the stage as it gears up for Chorale à Nouveau’s 2022 debut.
Chorale à Nouveau will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St. The hour-long, family-friendly concert will feature a diverse variety of songs, including “In Meeting We Are Blessed,” Icelandic tune “Raui riddarinn,” “Animal Crackers,” traditional Filipino folk song “Leron, Leron Sinta” and others.
Larson said she hopes people will leave the concert feeling joyful and uplifted. The show program was designed to take audience members through a variety of emotions; starting with grief and sadness, and ending with optimism and hope.
“We’ve got quite a variety of songs. Some of these songs we had actually planned to do in the spring of 2020. Some of them are new. I was kind of amazed with how some of them really fit,” Larson said in a phone interview. “It kind of covers a wide range of emotions. As we’ve gone through this whole pandemic, we’ve experienced so many things, and so this program is hopefully going to touch on a lot of different changes that we’ve experienced and end on sort of a hopeful and joyful note.
“Everybody can benefit from music in their lives, whether singing it or listening to it, and I think that there’s so much bad news right now and so many reasons to be down that we hope that people will come to this concert to be uplifted and to find some joy in the music that we’re doing,” she added.
Chorale à Nouveau’s concert is free to attend, though a $10 donation is suggested. According to Larson, one of the primary goals of the ensemble is to benefit a charity organization with every performance.
Half of the proceeds from this concert will go toward Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley-Beacon House.
“Right now we’re in the most frigid temperatures we’ve been in in awhile,” Larson said. “The whole issue of homelessness and the people who are struggling out there, especially at this time of year, came up (when picking an organization). So we were looking for an organization that would be helping those people who need a warm place to stay this time of year.”
Chorale à Nouveau asks that all performers and audience members wear masks to the performance. As a safety precaution, seating in the church is limited to half capacity.
The next Chorale à Nouveau performance is scheduled for May 14. Larson said the choir will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its members and the community; therefore, future concert dates are subject to change.
For more information about Chorale à Nouveau, visit the choir’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ChoraleaNouveau. For those interested in auditioning for the choir, contact Larson at katelarson18@gmail.com.