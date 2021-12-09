EAU CLAIRE — From local bars, to the stage of The Voice, to international venues — Chris Kroeze has seen and done it all.
But there’s no place like home. For Kroeze, home has always been right here in the Chippewa Valley. And nothing marks the success of a local artist like performing at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The Barron native will take to the RCU Theatre stage for the first time since 2019 at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.
“It’s awesome,” Kroeze said of performing at the Pablo. “I love that place so much. It’s a pretty incredible place to have in this area, and I don’t think people realize how cool it is if they haven’t been there.”
Though local rock and country lovers may have known his name before, Kroeze’s first major claim to fame came with his time on NBC’s The Voice in 2018. The Blake Shelton mentee was runner up to Chevel Shepherd on the 15th season of the show.
Kroeze has since become the most streamed artist in the show’s history. He has been featured in USA Today and Rolling Stone, earned a TOP 5 spot for his original song “Human” on the iTunes TOP 100 list, headlined a show at Aquafest for over 5,500 fans and received the Red Cross Community Hero Award for his many oversea performances in support of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“I get to play music every day, so that’s good,” Kroeze said of his time since competing on The Voice. “I get to dive a lot more into being a performer. Prior to The Voice, I was playing at the bars all the time. So I was just kind of playing songs for four hours every night. It’s hard to really entertain very well when you’re doing four hours.”
Now, Kroeze said, the concerts are shorter, but the crowds are bigger.
When he’s not performing, Kroeze said he’s been spending time writing and recording in preparation for the release of his new album, “We All Sing Along.” Kroeze said he’s not entirely certain when the album will be ready to drop, but he has already released two singles, “Summer Song” and “Same Ole.”
Kroeze said he is also preparing to drop a third single in the early spring. The song, “Money,” is a unique blend of country and rock that Kroeze said he hasn’t done before.
“I’m excited about it,” Kroeze said. “It’s very different from anything that I’ve put out, so it’ll be interesting to see what people think. But I love it.”
“Money,” like a lot of Kroeze’s songs, was recorded in Nashville, Tenn. Kroeze says he spends a “decent” amount of time in Nashville these days, but Wisconsin will always be his home.
“Nashville’s an awesome, super cool place, but I honestly just love living where I do,” Kroeze said. “Family’s around; I’ve got kids and I want to raise them here. I love the small town kind of thing and I don’t foresee myself ever moving.”
Tickets for Kroeze’s concert are still available for purchase at pablocenter.org. For more information about Kroeze, visit chriskroezemusic.com or follow him on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify or Apple Music.
“I think (the concert’s) going to be really fun and, if you’ve never been to one of my shows before, I try to get involved with the crowd as much as I can,” Kroeze concluded. “I like to keep it super laid back and I think people would have a good time if they came out.”