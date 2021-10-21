UW-Eau Claire’s Clearwater Choral Festival is returning for its 29th year this weekend for the first time since 2019.
“The overall goal is to have (high school students) work with college professors at a high collegiate level,” said Dr. Frank Watkins, one of the festival’s directors and an associate professor of choral music education at UW-Eau Claire. “But, it’s also to reward those students who have worked really hard in their own programs and to give them the opportunity to work with and sing with other top singers from around the state.”
Festivities will commence at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 with the “A Cappella Extravaganza.” This event, located in the Schofield Hall Auditorium on campus, will feature instrument-free performances from seven different groups: Novum Voce, Fifth Element, Callisto, Impromptu, Audacious, Innocent Men and Memorial High School's Noteworthy.
Tickets for the “A Cappella Extravaganza” are $7, and can be purchased online or at the UW-Eau Claire Service Center.
Saturday, Oct. 23, will feature a doubleheader of events, kicking things off with the “Choral Area Concert” at 1:15 p.m. in the Gantner Concert Hall of the Haas Fine Arts Center. This admission-free concert will feature performances by the Women’s Concert Chorale and the Singing Statesmen.
Saturday’s festivities will wrap up with the “Festival Concert,” scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre. This event will feature performances by the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir, the Festival Honor Choir, the Outstanding Soloist Award winners and Spring Grove High School.
Spring Grove High School is this year’s Featured Festival Choir. Watkins said the featured choir is typically selected to showcase an exemplary music program. When Spring Grove High School attended the university’s Choral Invitational in 2019, Watkins was impressed by what he saw, and wanted to spotlight their program.
Tickets for the “Festival Concert” can be purchased on the Pablo Center website. Tickets start at $7 for adults and $0.50 for youth and students.
The Clearwater Choral Festival will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 24, with the Concert Choir and Novum Voce Fall Concert in Gantner Concert Hall at 5 p.m.
The festival has drawn in as many as 200 high school attendees in past years. Watkins said there was initially a concern that the COVID-19 pandemic would impact attendance this time around. That concern has since subsided, as Watkins said they appear to be on track to match previous numbers.
“People should definitely come attend to hear these fabulous students,” Watkins said. “We’re proud of our singers, and even though we’ve all been through COVID this past year, we didn’t let that stop us from bringing the music. And we’re still here to say that music will live on and will definitely live on in our younger singers or our high school students who are carrying the torch for the next generation of musicians.”