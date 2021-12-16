EAU CLAIRE — What did our world look like in the 1950s? Was it really all that different from the world today? If you weren’t there at the time, you could ask your grandparents — or you could see a bit of the past yourself during the Chippewa Valley Museum’s “Growing Up in the 1950s” presentation.
As a part of the museum’s “Collecting the Valley” series, Diana Peterson will present “Growing Up in the 1950s” virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Peterson, the museum’s curator of collections, will use the hour to present some of the items not currently on display at the museum that relate to life in the 50s — both nationally and locally. The collection will include photos from the decade that depict what life was like, newspaper headlines, an old nursing uniform from a student at Luther Hospital, clothing, roller skates, board games and much more.
“I think one thing that would surprise people is, while there definitely are a lot of differences from the 1950s — especially with some gender issues — it is amazing to see how similar it is to today,” Peterson said in a phone interview.
“Collecting the Valley” is a program that started at the Chippewa Valley Museum a year ago. In the past year, the museum has hosted three seasons of the program; one in the spring, one in the fall and now one this winter. Each season features three individual presentations. Past presentation topics include pottery, fishing lures and aviation.
“We thought it would be fun to do something that was informational and educational, and that was based on things we had in our collections,” Peterson explained. “It’s a way for us to connect with the past — our ancestors, friends and family that grew up with — and see, really, how similar things were in our lives.”
Peterson said the museum currently has around 2,500 items in storage. Items come to the museum through donations or loans, and not all items are specific to the Chippewa Valley.
Because of the wide variety of available objects, Peterson said she hopes to see the “Collecting the Valley” program continue to grow. The program originally featured museum employees as presenters. Now, the museum is welcoming more guest speakers to take part in the series.
“It’s just a fun way to show things that maybe don’t get on display often, but we would like to feature, that are important to the community and our history and tell us stories of our past. I think it’s also a way to let other people in the community who have certain passions be able to share that,” Peterson said. “We have a lot of people in our community who have so much knowledge about different areas and it’s so much fun to share that.”
The “Collecting the Valley” series is suitable for all members of the family, Peterson said. The program was designed to inform, educate and share the history of the world around us.
To attend “Growing Up in the 1950s” virtually, register at cvmuseum.com/explore/collecting-the-valley/. Admission is $10.
The next “Collecting the Valley’’ presentation, titled “Collecting Stories From Happy Island and Old Meridean,” is scheduled for Jan. 18. Jeanne Anderson is the guest speaker.