EAU CLAIRE — In 2018, Rachel Studt was diagnosed with a rare form of onset dementia called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She passed away in January of 2021.
Rachel was a gifted pianist; her and her husband Larry were both active in music and performed in choirs at church and at Luther College in Iowa.
Next week, The Luther College Nordic Choir will stop in Eau Claire to perform a song titled “I Won’t Forget.” The song was written by Larry himself about their life together and things that happened after her diagnosis. The lyrics weren’t meant to be a song at first, but became one when Larry decided to commission a choral piece in his wife’s memory.
“Shortly after I wrote the words down, we were trying to think of ways to remember her and I thought it’d be cool if someone wrote a piece,” Larry said.
He knew it should be a choral piece, since that’s what she was involved in, so he commissioned Zachary J. Moore, a 2015 graduate in music education from UW-Eau Claire, to create the piece. Moore asked about the kind of lyrics Larry wanted for the song and he showed him the words he had written to spark some inspiration. They decided to make those words the lyrics to the song.
“I would say it’s a very reflective piece,” said Laurel Studt, Rachel and Larry’s daughter who also performs in the Nordic Choir in a press release. “It’s a lot about dealing with trials and tribulations of an illness which a lot of people had to go through during the pandemic. Our situation wasn’t specifically related to COVID, but it’s a very emotional piece, just reflecting on the difficulty of the pandemic, not being able to see the people we love and being in that kind of isolation. But it does end up wrapping up with just being grateful for all of the memories that we’ve been able to make over these past years and the time we get with our loved ones.”
The world premiere of “I Won’t Forget” by Zachary L. Moore was at the ACDA Midwest convention in Chicago in February. Larry did attend and got to hear the song for the first time.
The road to Eau Claire
Shortly after Rachel’s diagnosis, Larry contacted the Nordic Choir about coming to Eau Claire so she could see her daughter, then a sophomore at Luther, perform with the choir. The pandemic hit and the choir was forced to cancel any tours, so they were unable to make it before she passed.
Last summer, Larry was approached by the choir’s tour director who asked if they could come this year. The Nordic Choir are on their 75th Anniversary Tour. The group was founded by Sigvart Steen and memorably conducted for 57 years by Weston Noble
“I said ‘Sure, why not?’” Larry said.
So, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 the Nordic Choir, including Laurel who will graduate from Luther the day before, will be performing after the Stand in the Light Memory Choir in RCU Theatre at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The concert is in support of the Standing in the Light Memory Choir and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County. Their work raises awareness and supports a strong community for adults with memory loss and those with disabilities.
For Larry, he imagines the concert will be emotional for his family, but hopes that it can help those in the audience who have gone through similar things.
“We hope that other people can relate to the words… I think it’s easily relatable to other people,” Larry said. “I think it’s not so much for us, but it’s for other people who are coming to the concert too.”
In addition to the concert, the plan is to have educational tables in the lobby of the Pablo Center by the ADRC, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Stand in the Light Memory Choir for attendees to learn more.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, however, a ticket is required. For tickets and information on how to donate to this concert fundraiser visit pablocenter.org.