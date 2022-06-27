CADOTT — For the first time ever, the Zac Brown Band is headed to Country Fest.
"The crowd went nuts for the announcement," said Wade Asher, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals organizer. "Zac Brown Band is a big get. They are a massive, massive headliner, and we've never been able to make it work out."
Asher said he finalized the contract just a week ago. Between shows on Saturday at the 35th annual Country Fest, organizers announced that Jon Pardi and Zac Brown Band will be 2023 headliners, while Jake Owens will be another top act. Asher said the dates that those acts will play hasn't been revealed yet.
Asher said he tries to announce at least one headliner for the following year's festival.
"It's been a couple of years since we've been able to announce three (acts)," Asher said. "We allowed people to renew their seats for next year. And the phones are just ringing off the hook."
Owen is returning to Cadott after performing at Fest in 2018. Since the release of his debut album in 2006, he has released five others and produced chart-topping singles such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Anywhere With You” and “The One That Got Away.”
Owen was named Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 2008 and won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2012 American Country Awards.
"Jake Owens is so strong of an act, he could be a headliner," Asher said.
Owens' latest album was released in 2019 and the singles, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Down to the Honkytonk,” “Homemade” and “Made For You,” were very successful on country radio, landing a number eight spot on the Billboard Country album chart.
Pardi has risen to country music fame over the past few years after releasing his album “California Sunrise” in 2016. The album produced a few very successful singles including: “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.”
The album’s success earned him the titles of CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017.
Pardi followed that success with another album, “Heartache Medication” and his latest album, released in Sept. 2022, “Mr. Saturday Night.” The lead single off that record “Last Night Lonely” spent time on the country charts earlier this year.
Asher said that Pardi has quickly gone from an early afternoon act to a headliner.
"Pardi has blown up so much. His numbers have gone through the roof," Asher said.
The final announcement of the night, that Zac Brown Band was going to debut next summer, had fest goers the most excited.
Grammy Award winning American Country band consists of members Zac Brown, Coy Bowles, Clay Cook, Daniel de los Reyes, Matt Mangano, Jimmy De Martini, Chris Fryar and John Driskell Hopkins.
Over the span of their 20 year career, Zac Brown Band has created and produced seven studio albums, two live albums, one greatest-hits album and two extended plays. Out of those they’ve had 16 songs reach the country charts, 13 of which have reached the top spot.
Some of their most popular tracks that attendees are likely to hear at Country Fest 2023 include: “Chicken Fried,” “Whatever It is,” “Toes,” “Colder Weather,” “Knee Deep” featuring Jimmy Buffet among many others.
The full Country Fest lineup for 2023 will be announced later this year, but it’s starting to shape up nicely with three big names with many hit songs amongst them. You can be there to see them all.
VIP and Reserved Lawn tickets for next year’s festival are on sale and may be purchased at the festival’s website. To learn more about Fest and receive updates regarding the event for 2023, visit countryfest.com.
Asher said they had rain Saturday morning and another shower mid-day Saturday, but all acts were able to perform their shows. Asher thanked all the volunteers, employees and fans for making 2022 a successful event.
"Obviously, it takes a village," Asher said. "Without them, we couldn't do this."