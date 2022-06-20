CADOTT — Chippewa Valley country music fans are returning to their happy place this weekend. The 35th annual Country Fest music festival is taking place in Cadott Thursday through Saturday, bringing thousands of music fans from all over Wisconsin and beyond to the Fest grounds.
Founded over 30 years ago, Country Fest has become a summer destination that brings country music fans back year after year. Over the years it has grown to become the largest 3-Day Country Music & Camping Event in the United States having hosted big names such as: George Strait, Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, The Highwaymen including — Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings; George Jones, Reba McEntire and more.
This year, Country Fest is only getting bigger and more exciting with award winning headliners and special surprises in store for their 35th anniversary in 2022. More than 50 bands will perform over four stages including the main stage and three expanded side stages.
Headlining the festival’s main stage this year are Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.
Country Fest’s headlining shows kick off Thursday night with Lee Brice. Brice is one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was just the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque.
Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a Country Music Award and American Country Music award winner. He has had nine number one radio singles including: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”
Also joining Brice in the Thursday lineup is LOCASH, Dylann Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Little Texas, Callista Clark, Nate Barnes, Lauren Weintraub, Derek Jones, Six One Five Collective, JB Crockett, Clayton Mann, Lassos & Lace and 8 seconds.
Friday night’s lineup comes to a head with duo Florida Georgia Line. FGL was formed in 2012 and became a household name when their song “Cruise” went 11 time platinum, making it the best-selling digital country single of all time. They’ve had 16 number one hits over the course of their career including: “H.O.L.Y.,” “May We All, ''Get Your Shine On,” “Meant To Be” and more.
Country Fest will serve as Florida Georgia Line's second-to-last U.S. show. The duo announced they will go separate ways after this current tour. Joining FGL in the Friday lineup is Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Ray Fulcher, Drake Mulligan, Kat Beal, Eric Burgett, Jessie Campbell Band, Shane Martin, Raquel & The Wildflowers and Lassos & Lace.
Closing out Country Fest on Saturday night is Jason Aldean. Aldean has bolstered 26 number one hits, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold. Notably, seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified platinum or more and he has the most top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artists, since making his chart debut in 2005. He is also a three-time American Country Music “Entertainer of the Year.”
Also joining Aldean in the lineup are Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael, Jesslee, Derek Crider, Savannah Rae, Jason McNabb, Lassos & Lace and Branded.
In addition, for 3-day ticket holders there will be a kickoff party on Wednesday night featuring more music by Phil Vassar, Alexandra Kay, Jake Stringer & Better Than Nothin’ and Tim Hurley.
New and improved
Organizers at Country Fest have been working hard since last year to expand and bring new and exciting things to Fest to ensure a great experience for guests.
New to the Country Fest 2022 mobile app is the Food Finder. Fans who have an allergy, dietary restriction or simply a mad craving, can find the grub they love easier. Also new to the app, fans can preview festival merch prior to getting on-site so they can spend more time watching the artists they love.
VIP attendees can look forward to a brand new VIP Kitchen and stage. The new space doubles the serving capacity, serving speed and dramatically increases cooking efficiency for our caterers, which all means increased meal quality for fans.
Also added this year is the Campground Shuttle. Like a rideshare at bar close, the wait for a Campground Taxi can be a bit long at peak times. Stopping at multiple drop-off/pick-up points around the campgrounds, the shuttle will be bringing fans to the gate of the concert grounds. Wristbands are available online or at the main gate.
They’ve also expanded one of their popular side stages. This year, the This Bud’s for You Stage doubled in size. They raised the roof, creating better traffic flow, easier access to drinks, and, of course, a better show experience.
Also in celebration of their 35th anniversary, Fest is planning a special treat for fans on Friday night. Additionally, fans who've attended the festival for 25 years or more are automatically getting a backstage tour with the festival's general manager. To get on the list, see the festival's Facebook post for details.
Everyone is invited to find their happy place at Country Fest.
3-Day GA, 1-Day GA, parking, select camping and select artist Pit Passes are on sale now. VIP, Reserved Lawn and Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge tickets are sold out as well as VIP Camping and South Campground campsites. For more information visit countryfest.com.