TODAY'S CROSSWORD PUZZLE

ACROSS

1. Gray-barked tree

6. Illinois town

11. Dais VIP

16. Prickle

21. Drive out

22. Traveler — Polo

23. Heaped up

24. Gainsay

25. Toxic emanation

26. Touche provokers

27. Habituate

28. Excludes

29. Hidden valley

30. Motorist’s no.

31. Gnawed away

33. “Oui” opposite

35. Old pro

36. Fling

38. Perfect for NASA (hyph.)

39. Welsh dog

41. Playground period

43. Chip in

45. Grads

47. Indifferent

49. Grove

53. Miffed, plus

54. Work a cure

55. Sheik’s cartel

59. Add oxygen

60. Illegal payment

61. Gallivants

62. Thai neighbor

63. Romantic poet

64. Joins together

65. Tenet

66. Overcharge

68. Id —

69. Vatican heads

70. Gyro pocket

71. Shut noisily

73. Scholarship basis

75. Felt grateful

76. A Ryder

78. Proprietors

79. Loose-limbed

81. Scholarly article

82. Tough fabric

84. Flower part

87. Situated

89. Competed for

90. Aussie rockers

94. Instants

96. Hearty laughs

97. Chomps down

98. Shogun’s yes

99. Computer command

100. Not straight

102. Out loud

103. Change a bill

105. Blond shade

106. Obsession

107. Seltzers

108. Raw wool

109. Santa —, California

111. Skater — Heiden

112. Spud

113. Sunnier

114. “Haystacks” artist

116. Cried like a kitten

117. Fly upward

118. Beach near Los Angeles

121. Walked softly

123. Briefcase item

124. Type of pool

129. “The Greatest”

130. That, in Acapulco

132. Ralph — Emerson

134. 18-wheeler

135. Double agent

136. Quail family

138. Glisten

140. German white wine

142. Derek and the Dominos tune

143. Take — —!

144. Indiana NBAer

145. Green fruits

146. Eyed impolitely

147. Forded the river

148. Discards

149. Fermenting agent

150. They’re almost grown, briefly

DOWN

1. Broken-off glaciers

2. Put on a pedestal

3. Type of duck

4. Genetic copy

5. Domestic bird

6. Prized gem

7. Portable computer

8. Athens resident

9. Decorate cupcakes

10. Proboscis

11. Typical example

12. Claim workers

13. Stuck to

14. Always, to Whitman

15. TV genie portrayer

16. Juicy steaks (hyph.)

17. Do a sewing chore

18. Dark complexion

19. Ceremonies

20. Snug retreats

32. Urgent

34. Paperless exams

37. “— up?”

40. Girder (2 wds.)

42. Corp. biggie

44. Previously

45. Zodiac sign

46. Science rooms

48. Prayer-wheel turners

49. Like some chests

50. Della or Pee Wee

51. Egg protector

52. Derby or pillbox

53. Ticked off

54. Navajo dwelling

56. Showy feather

57. Psyched up

58. “Here Come the —”

60. She lost her sheep (2 wds.)

61. Turbine part

64. Wail

65. Enjoyed a banquet

66. Stare at

67. “— vincit amor”

69. Needle end

70. Ducts

72. Large quantities

74. Knights’ wives

76. Zany

77. Japanese dogs

80. It may be spliced

81. Abdul or Zahn

83. Low-down guy

84. Besmirch

85. Body trunk

86. Delhi nannies

88. Type of poem

89. Goldsmith’s Wakefield cleric

91. Shout hurrah

92. Rumba or tango

93. Kind of vinegar

95. Frighten

97. Foreshadowed

101. Platoons

102. Cast a ballot

103. Caution

104. “Give — — break”

106. Bills of fare

107. Cut timber

108. Spring training loc.

110. Jacques’ pal

112. Bank clerks

113. Overcrowd

115. Followed orders

116. Uttered loud lamentations

117. Fishing nets

118. Colorful parrot

119. Island greeting

120. Incredibly angry

122. Again

123. — donna

125. Snapshot

126. Arthur Conan —

127. Ethan or Woody

128. Shows the way

131. Venomous snakes

133. Paris hub

137. Make do with

139. Nasty laugh

141. Get a move on

142. Fortune

