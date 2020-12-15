TODAY'S CROSSWORD PUZZLE

ACROSS
1. Gray-barked tree
6. Illinois town
11. Dais VIP
16. Prickle
21. Drive out
22. Traveler — Polo
23. Heaped up
24. Gainsay
25. Toxic emanation
26. Touche provokers
27. Habituate
28. Excludes
29. Hidden valley
30. Motorist’s no.
31. Gnawed away
33. “Oui” opposite
35. Old pro
36. Fling
38. Perfect for NASA (hyph.)
39. Welsh dog
41. Playground period
43. Chip in
45. Grads
47. Indifferent
49. Grove
53. Miffed, plus
54. Work a cure
55. Sheik’s cartel
59. Add oxygen
60. Illegal payment
61. Gallivants
62. Thai neighbor
63. Romantic poet
64. Joins together
65. Tenet
66. Overcharge
68. Id —
69. Vatican heads
70. Gyro pocket
71. Shut noisily
73. Scholarship basis
75. Felt grateful
76. A Ryder
78. Proprietors
79. Loose-limbed
81. Scholarly article
82. Tough fabric
84. Flower part
87. Situated
89. Competed for
90. Aussie rockers
94. Instants
96. Hearty laughs
97. Chomps down
98. Shogun’s yes
99. Computer command
100. Not straight
102. Out loud
103. Change a bill
105. Blond shade
106. Obsession
107. Seltzers
108. Raw wool
109. Santa —, California
111. Skater — Heiden
112. Spud
113. Sunnier
114. “Haystacks” artist
116. Cried like a kitten
117. Fly upward
118. Beach near Los Angeles
121. Walked softly
123. Briefcase item
124. Type of pool
129. “The Greatest”
130. That, in Acapulco
132. Ralph — Emerson
134. 18-wheeler
135. Double agent
136. Quail family
138. Glisten
140. German white wine
142. Derek and the Dominos tune
143. Take — —!
144. Indiana NBAer
145. Green fruits
146. Eyed impolitely
147. Forded the river
148. Discards
149. Fermenting agent
150. They’re almost grown, briefly
DOWN
1. Broken-off glaciers
2. Put on a pedestal
3. Type of duck
4. Genetic copy
5. Domestic bird
6. Prized gem
7. Portable computer
8. Athens resident
9. Decorate cupcakes
10. Proboscis
11. Typical example
12. Claim workers
13. Stuck to
14. Always, to Whitman
15. TV genie portrayer
16. Juicy steaks (hyph.)
17. Do a sewing chore
18. Dark complexion
19. Ceremonies
20. Snug retreats
32. Urgent
34. Paperless exams
37. “— up?”
40. Girder (2 wds.)
42. Corp. biggie
44. Previously
45. Zodiac sign
46. Science rooms
48. Prayer-wheel turners
49. Like some chests
50. Della or Pee Wee
51. Egg protector
52. Derby or pillbox
53. Ticked off
54. Navajo dwelling
56. Showy feather
57. Psyched up
58. “Here Come the —”
60. She lost her sheep (2 wds.)
61. Turbine part
64. Wail
65. Enjoyed a banquet
66. Stare at
67. “— vincit amor”
69. Needle end
70. Ducts
72. Large quantities
74. Knights’ wives
76. Zany
77. Japanese dogs
80. It may be spliced
81. Abdul or Zahn
83. Low-down guy
84. Besmirch
85. Body trunk
86. Delhi nannies
88. Type of poem
89. Goldsmith’s Wakefield cleric
91. Shout hurrah
92. Rumba or tango
93. Kind of vinegar
95. Frighten
97. Foreshadowed
101. Platoons
102. Cast a ballot
103. Caution
104. “Give — — break”
106. Bills of fare
107. Cut timber
108. Spring training loc.
110. Jacques’ pal
112. Bank clerks
113. Overcrowd
115. Followed orders
116. Uttered loud lamentations
117. Fishing nets
118. Colorful parrot
119. Island greeting
120. Incredibly angry
122. Again
123. — donna
125. Snapshot
126. Arthur Conan —
127. Ethan or Woody
128. Shows the way
131. Venomous snakes
133. Paris hub
137. Make do with
139. Nasty laugh
141. Get a move on
142. Fortune
Answers on Page 12D