082622_dr_Library_1a

The LGBTQ+ Community Center library in Eau Claire is located inside the center at 505 S. Dewey St.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Public libraries have many books to choose from. So many in fact, that sometimes it may be difficult to find a certain author or sub-genre. The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is making it easier for people to find diverse works by LGBTQ writers with the little library now open inside the center.

“A few years back, I was really excited to find more books by LGBTQ authors, so I went to the center. There wasn’t really a library and I thought somebody should be making this,” Matt Klein, lead of the library and resources, said.