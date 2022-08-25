EAU CLAIRE — Public libraries have many books to choose from. So many in fact, that sometimes it may be difficult to find a certain author or sub-genre. The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is making it easier for people to find diverse works by LGBTQ writers with the little library now open inside the center.
“A few years back, I was really excited to find more books by LGBTQ authors, so I went to the center. There wasn’t really a library and I thought somebody should be making this,” Matt Klein, lead of the library and resources, said.
So, he started the library project in 2019 and worked to create a system for people to borrow books from the center. And then COVID-19 hit, putting everything on hold. Halfway through 2020, the library got going again, utilizing remote checkout.
Today, the center has regular business hours when people can come in and browse the library, which expands with new books added all the time.
The library offers hundreds of books of all genres from multiple authors. Some works are by people from the Chippewa Valley.
“You can get books with information about identities or how to figure out your own identity. If you want to read a Y-A book or a mystery thriller; there’s children’s books, there’s poetry,” Klein said. “A lot of how I decide what we put in is what we might be missing or what people say they’re interested in.
“According to its mission statement, the library is dedicated to connecting people in the Chippewa Valley to diverse works by LGBTQIA+ writers and creators in order to recognize, celebrate, and share our voices from throughout history and all over the globe,” he continued.
Klein says it’s about connecting people with good books and forging connections with people, as well.
“Just wanting to forge those connections with other groups or amongst ourselves is really important,” he said.
The center offers resources of all different kinds, and the library is one that can help people understand and see themselves through and inside the books.
Vice president of media for the center, Charles Payseur, says because there are a lot of books out there, it’s easier to lose sight of works by LGBTQ authors. The library is a way to prevent that from happening in the Chippewa Valley.
“For younger queer people and adults, having an opportunity to see a collection that’s entirely written by people who identify as LGBTQ+ is like the chance to see themselves represented,” he said. “Regardless of subject matter, there’s going to be inclusivity there.”
These types of books are less likely to have offensive or insensitive content because they are written from inside the LGBTQ community.
The easiest way to lend things from the library is to stop into the center, 505 S Dewey St,. during office hours. A staff member will issue a library number and card and people can use the card to check out whatever they want. Books can also be reserved electronically.
Other resources available
In addition to the library, the center has a couple other programs in the same realm including a book club, a pen pal program, a digital publication and a blog.
According to the group’s Facebook page, the Queer Reading Guild is “devoted to bringing together LGBTQ+ reading enthusiasts to discuss books, give recommendations, and otherwise encourage each other in bookly wonderment.”
The club is offered online right now, but participants are encouraged to discuss and ask questions virtually. To access the book club’s Facebook group, visit facebook.com/groups/642671366903268.
The center has also launched a digital publication called “Zine,” which has been released the past two years and features poetry, fiction, nonfiction and art from local authors and artists.
The pen pal program is another way the center tries to connect people in the community with one another. It is an ongoing program anyone can join and leave whenever they want. After signing up, participants will gain access to a database of other local participants. Information that is shared is also added to the database. All someone has to do is pick a person to write to.
The center has also launched a blog where they post center updates, new additions to the library, interviews with local LGBTQ authors and more. Find the blog at cvlgbt.org/blog.
The library has an Amazon wishlist online at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/33TO5VLQ34YS9 for anybody looking to donate books. Additionally, for monetary donations, visit checkout.square.site/buy/C56TVPFK4VKAVIP6G44C3VG7.
For more information on all the resources available, visit the center’s website.