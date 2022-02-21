EAU CLAIRE — Join the Chippewa Valley Museum for their annual celebration of the folk arts that built the Chippewa Valley this weekend.
The 12th Annual Folk Arts Festival returns in-person this year from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. Enjoy a day of family-friendly folk art demonstrations and vendors that include wood carving, weaving, ice sculpting, singing and songwriting, and more.
Karen Jacobson, museum educator, said the museum is delighted to once-again host the Folk Arts Festival in person following last year’s virtual festivities, made necessary by the pandemic.
“The festival invites audiences to discover or rediscover the tremendous talents of local groups, guilds, and individuals throughout the Chippewa Valley in a fun and educational setting,” Jacobson said in an emailed statement. “It’s a fantastic way to explore heritage arts and vintage skills shared by traditional and contemporary practitioners of every ability level.”
This year’s festival will feature three live workshops and performances to be hosted in the museum’s auditorium.
- 12:15-1 p.m. — “The Art of Historic Barn Restoration: Along the Barn Quilt Trail” with guest speakers Michael and Mary Kolstad, and Becky Kiesow.
- 2-2:45 p.m. — “Three Rivers Fibershed Guest Panel Discussion: Raising Heritage Sheep + All Things Wool + Sustainable Agriculture”
- 3:45-4:30 p.m. — Local musician Naalia to perform, shares stories of songwriting
Seating in the auditorium is limited to 25 guests, and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.
“There will be vendors as well, so attendees have the option of shopping,” Jacobson added. “Concession-style snacks are available in the museum’s Ice Cream Parlor this year, courtesy of IFD Foodservice Distributor. The Folk Arts Festival is also made possible through the generous support of our other sponsors: Volume One, Chippewa Valley Family, Visit Eau Claire and Royal Credit Union.”
Family-friendly activities will be provided by the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, The Dabblebox at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and the Eau Claire K-Kids Club.
The following vendors and demonstrations will be featured at this year’s Folk Arts Festival:
- Wood carving with Joe Forner
- Needle felting with Nobuko Fukuda
- Mixed media with Christy Skuban
- “Hands-on Harps” with Bethany Shuda
- Heritage sheep with Beth Ivankovic
- Autumn Larch Farm with Jane Hansen
- Curlee Acres with Andrea Seifert
- Wool spinning, weaving and more with Fiber Friends
- Weaving with Kristine Deering
- Knitting with Molly Linton
- Clearwater Bags and Purses with DarnYarnMn
- Handcrafted spell necklaces with Lucky Rabbit Spells
- Ice Sculpting with Jason Anhorn
- “Dabblebox: Fiber Arts Project” with L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
- “Ojos de Dios” with Eau Claire K-Kids Art for Kids
- Kids crafts projects with Children’s Museum of Eau Claire
Admission to the Chippewa Valley Museum’s 12th Annual Folk Arts Festival is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 17, and free for children under 5. Tickets are available for purchase at cvmuseum.com.
The Chippewa Valley Museum asks that all guests practice social distancing and sanitize upon entry. Face coverings are required for all guests over the age of 2. Disposable masks will be available.