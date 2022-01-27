EAU CLAIRE — These past two years — and counting — will be remembered for what was lost: lives, comfort, safety and so much more. But not all was lost. Hope, creativity and, most importantly, love remain intact.
The Chippewa Valley Writers Guild aims to remind the public of that very fact with an evening of reflection, mourning and celebration of the human spirit during the final installment of the CVWG’s Sound and Stories Series, “Love in the Time of Covid-19.”
This event, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the Riverfront Room of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., will feature local musicians and writers as they join forces to share the stories and songs that they created during the pandemic.
Each Sound and Stories event features a different theme. This theme will showcase the different variations of love experienced by members of the community over the past two years.
“The Sound & Stories series generally seeks simply to entertain,” wrote B.J. Hollars, director of the CVWG, in an emailed statement. “We want to showcase the best writing and music the Chippewa Valley has to offer. But this show is a little different. My hope is that every attendee can leave the program not only with a greater appreciation for their neighbors and friends, but also, that it might provide a space to begin healing.
“When we planned this show a year ago, I believed we would be at a place where we might celebrate more fully,” he added. “Since we’re not, I hope we can at least bolster one another’s spirits, and provide support and rejuvenation for all.”
“Love in the Time of Covid-19” will feature stories by Katie Venit, Karly Grice, Rebecca Mennecke and Cait McGarvey, as well as music by McGarvey, Them Coulee Boys frontman Soren Staff, Derick Black and Parker Reed. The event will be hosted by Hollars and Jonathan Rylander.
Hollars said he will also read a story of his own if time permits.
“I plan to read a piece titled, ‘Bouncing Through Quarantine’ which recounts my son’s first covid test in April 2020 (when such things seemed new), juxtaposed alongside our family’s decision to purchase a trampoline as a strategy to keep everyone outside and happy,” Hollars said. “As the piece progresses, I stumble across more connections than I thought imaginable between the backyard trampoline and the pandemic.”
The Sound and Stories Series was originally conceived in 2018. The idea was to showcase writers and musicians from throughout the region. The CVWG has thus far produced around 15 shows over the years, and has amplified the voices of over 50 Chippewa Valley artists.
“We live in such an artistically rich city that sometimes we forget to admire the world-class art being created in our own backyards,” Hollars explained. “The Sound & Stories series is predicated by the belief that everyone has a story to tell and a song to sing. We work together to mentor one another, grow as artists, and give something back to the community.”
Venit, who has been writing for around six years, said she will read a story about when her husband was hospitalized for two months (for reasons unrelated to COVID-19) last year. She will reflect on the help they received from those around them.
“I’m hoping that (the audience will) see the places where love manifests in their own life that maybe gets hidden sometimes,” Venit said in a phone interview. “I hope that it’ll help them to see all the ways that we show each other love that we tend to miss or forget about.”
Venit said people should attend “Love in the Time of Covid-19” because it’s important to hear about other people’s experiences in times of hardship. She said people will leave the event with a warm and cozy feeling in their hearts.
McGarvey, a musician since high school, said she was approached to perform in the show by Hollars, and she knew she had the perfect song to go with the theme.
“It’s a song that I really haven’t had the opportunity to talk about that really has a cool backstory,” McGarvey explained in a phone interview. “I was on the East Coast, kind of away from the Midwest when everything was happening, about to get married, and that all culminated in the song.”
McGarvey said she wanted to pair the song with a story so the audience can get the full picture.
“I’m really hoping that I can make a connection and kind of bring out — obviously, we talk about how crappy the pandemic is all the time, but just kind of highlighting the points in which random, terrible events can prompt a different way of looking at things,” McGarvey said.
McGarvey said people should attend the show to support local artists and because events like the Sound and Stories Series foster community, “especially during times like these.”
“I’ve been looking forward to this event because it’s the first thing that I’m really going to be able to participate in that’s not just over Zoom or something like that,” she added. “It feels good to share stories, to hear other people’s experiences, to be in that space and to remember that we are part of a community. We’re not all just sitting in our living rooms, watching screens 24/7.”
Admission to “Love in the Time of Covid-19” is $10. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
Guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
“(The event is) a chance to come together in common cause to support local artists with regional (and sometimes national!) reputations,” Hollars concluded. “I can’t tell you how much fun the writers and musicians have working together. It’s so inspiring for audiences to see what we can come up with together.”
For more information about the CVWG or the “Love in the Time of Covid-19” event, visit cvwritersguild.org or email chippewavalleywritersguild@gmail.com.