EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will bring some of the most beloved fairy tales to life on Saturday as they perform their free annual Friends & Family concert at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The ECCO will take to the RCU Theatre stage at 2 p.m. and perform Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” for music lovers of all ages.
“It’s a really neat piece,” said Elizabeth Hart, general manager of the ECCO, in a phone interview. “When we think of Mother Goose, we think of nursery rhymes. But for Europeans, Mother Goose was kind of the head of all fairy tales. So, we will recognize the different movements.”
“Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Empress of the Pagodas” and “Little Tom Thumb” are a few of the stories audiences members might recognize during the ECCO’s performance.
These stories will be brought to life not only by the 25-odd musicians of the orchestra, but also by ballerinas from the Eau Claire School of Dance.
Originally composed as a five-movement duet piece for piano in 1910, “Mother Goose Suite” was eventually rewritten for a chamber orchestra. Ballet choreography was added to accompany the new arrangement.
Incorporated in 1999, this will be the ECCO’s third performance of their 23rd season. The ECCO was shuttered last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Hart, the ECCO holds a Friends & Family concert every year to appeal to younger audience members.
“It’s our gift to the community,” she said. “Our point with the family concert is to try to introduce young people to music, musical instruments, just the idea of attending a concert, and sitting and listening.”
Because this concert is geared toward families, children and “really anyone who’s young at heart,” the Friends & Family concert is shortened to under an hour.
In addition to the “Mother Goose Suite,” the ECCO will also perform pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Charles Gounod.
“We just want everybody to enjoy it and have fun,” Hart said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to attend, free-of-charge, a live, classical music performance by an orchestra that is semi-professional — so it’s a very high level of talent. It’s an opportunity to attend a concert for free at the Pablo Center in the RCU Theatre. Income is no barrier for anyone to experience this, and it’s very enjoyable.”
Following the performance, the Eau Claire Area School District will host a “Musical Instrument Petting Zoo” in the Pablo Center lobby, where local students will bring musical instruments for young people — or people of any age — to try out. As a safety precaution, there will be no wind instruments shared in this portion of the event.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Hart said. “It’s just a really great introduction to music and musical instruments for kids.”
Though the ECCO’s Friends & Family concert is free to attend, guests must reserve seats prior to the performance at pablocenter.org, print their ticket and bring it to the performance.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. All patrons over the age of 12 are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
For more information about the ECCO and their upcoming performances, visit eauclairechamberorchestra.com.