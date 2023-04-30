EAU CLAIRE — It has been said that good things take time, and for Gabe Larson and his band Waldemar, based in Eau Claire, that rings true. Their first full-length album “Ruthless,” a project that has taken five years to complete, drops on Friday.
Shortly after he graduated college in 2015, Larson’s band broke up. Suddenly, his main career aspiration and passion was over. He was wrestling with depression and “a tough season of life,” and knew he needed to write a song for his own sake.
That’s when Larson wrote “Waldemar,” a song about his grandpa, Waldemar, who was a midwestern farmer who lived through the Great Depression and, throughout his life, quietly suffered from his own depression. He was a kind, quiet guy who was hard to get close to.
“I wrote a song about my own depression at the time through the lens of Wally,” Larson said.
That song gave him the motivation and inspiration to keep writing, and eventually, Larson had enough songs to put together “Ruthless” the album which the band, made up of Larson, his brother Nick Larson, Colin Carey (drums), Josh Garcia (guitar), John Roemhild (bass) and Jordan Coffland (keys), is self-releasing this week.
The release has been a long time coming.
A long haul
“Ruthless” was written and recorded over the span of five years; one year of writing, two years of building a studio, and two years of recording.
“It completely changed me as a person, just going through the process of making it,” Larson said.
In 2017, he got to work writing the record while working as a school bus driver for Student Transit. He did a lot of writing between dropping the kids off for school in the morning and picking them up in the afternoon.
“I’d hear melodies or lyric fragments in my head while I was driving and as soon as I parked the bus back at the station, I’d hum it all into a voice memo and then race home to record a better demo at my studio. A lot of the early writing on the record was made that way,” he said.
After a year, it was ready to be recorded. So, plans were made with a producer to get into the studio. Then, that producer got another opportunity he couldn’t pass up and canceled all the plans. Not knowing what to do, Larson and his brother Nick got an idea.
“My brother Nick and I, we’re a little bit crazy, and were like ‘What if we built our own studio?’” Larson said.
That’s exactly what they did.
The two brothers worked to transform an old horse barn at the back of Larson’s property on Eau Claire’s North Side Hill, just across the street from Longfellow Elementary School. The project was completed two years later. Then, the long recording process started.
Larson thought the songs were ready, but as the band started recording, he immediately started to change things that “didn’t feel right.” They scrapped about half the record and started over. It took two years to record.
It was a long haul, but Larson said it changed the music for the better.
“Art making is such a reflection of the person and the people that make it… the long process and how hard that process was, really changed us and therefore, I think, really changed the music that I made,” he said.
A story of trust
“Ruthless,” tells the story of Larson’s struggles while pursuing a creative life. It also gives insight into the feelings of doubt he had in everything while he was writing. While it is not a political record, Larson says there’s been a lot of geopolitical upheaval over the past few years, so it touches on that as well.
“I think the record in a lot of ways is wrestling with sensing lack of control and lack of understanding on many levels of life, and realizing that trust is really the only way forward,” he said.
Waldemar, an indie rock band, combines soaring vocals and poignant, confessional lyrics against a dense backdrop of sweeping guitar tapestries and synth textures on the record.
Larson is overjoyed to finally release “Ruthless” to the world after such a long time. He’s been anticipating it for a while and is excited to see his dream finally come true.
“It’s such a joyful, satisfying, culmination kind of feeling. Finally, this thing that I’ve been looking forward to for so long is finally happening,” he said.
The band has already dropped three songs from “Ruthless”; “Limbo,” “Summer Rain” and the title track. The whole thing is coming out Friday.
To celebrate, Waldemar is touring the Midwest this month, including a record-release show featuring Sleeping Jesus and Sweater People in Eau Claire. The show is slated for 8 p.m. on Saturday at Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2w8c42r9.