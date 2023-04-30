EAU CLAIRE — It has been said that good things take time, and for Gabe Larson and his band Waldemar, based in Eau Claire, that rings true. Their first full-length album “Ruthless,” a project that has taken five years to complete, drops on Friday.

Shortly after he graduated college in 2015, Larson’s band broke up. Suddenly, his main career aspiration and passion was over. He was wrestling with depression and “a tough season of life,” and knew he needed to write a song for his own sake.