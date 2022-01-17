EAU CLAIRE — As many Eau Claire residents and life-long natives know, music pulses through the veins of this community. Dozens of venues play host to countless local musicians every week, and there is no shortage of songs to be heard.
And now, Eau Claire will be the home to a new musical event — a celebration of the myriad singer/songwriters who breathe life into the Chippewa Valley.
The 1st Annual Eau Claire Singer Songwriter Soiree kicks off at 8 p.m. this Saturday at The Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St. The Soiree, organized by local musicians Matt Vold and Josh Ingersoll, will feature performances by Vold, Ingersoll, The Nunnery, Soren Staff, Jerrika Mighelle, Arms Aloft, Hemma and Naalia, with special guest MC Jordan Duroe.
“The goal is to have a great night and shine a light on the wide array of talent in town,” Ingersoll said in a phone interview.
According to Vold, he and Ingersoll have hosted similar, smaller events in the past. Now, the pair is hoping to establish a bigger, biannual event that is unlike any of the area’s other musical festivals or gatherings.
Vold said it is their hope to host a Singer Songwriter Soiree every winter and summer with a rotating selection of local performers.
“There’s so many good musicians and songwriters in town, there’s so many people that we left out from this one,” Vold explained in a phone interview. “You’ll have a good time and be exposed to the best of the best that Eau Claire has to offer, really.”
The pair said the Soiree is for anyone who loves music and wants to support community musicians, especially following a year of limited performances due to the pandemic.
“This is going to be a great show,” Ingersoll said. “With short sets, it’ll probably run around two and half hours, with about four songs from each songwriter. You’ll be hearing the absolute best Eau Claire has to offer. No fluff. There also will be some cool collaborations and a genuine talent show feel, and all at one of Eau Claire’s most beloved venues.”
Mighelle was invited to perform in the Soiree by Vold. She said she will perform a few old songs and debut a few new songs that she hopes to include in an upcoming album.
Mighelle said it was easy to say “Yes” when she was asked to perform in the event. She said she feels very lucky to perform alongside so many talented individuals.
“There’s so much talent here in Eau Claire, and I don’t think that is a secret, but we haven’t been able to go out and see talent in a long time because the pandemic makes it pretty unsafe to go out and about,” Mighelle said in a phone interview. “I hope that people are excited and I hope it energizes folks to keep coming out. I hope it reminds people that we are out there creating music, working hard on our craft, and that their support means so much.
“You should come because music is healing. Music creates community, and this is among the best of the best that we have in this area,” Mighelle added. “You should come to be entertained, to be moved.”
Soren Staff, frontman to Them Coulee Boys, was also invited to perform at the Soiree by Vold. He said he was happy to accept the invitation and he’s excited to be a part of an event that will showcase so much amazing talent.
Presale tickets to the 1st Annual Eau Claire Singer Songwriter Soiree are available for $20 now at https://eauclairesingersongwritersorri.ticketspice.com/ticket-page. At-the-door admission is $25.