EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., will kick off Eau Claire’s first Chinese New Year Festival at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Welcome in the year of the tiger with art, entertainment and live music celebrating the Chinese tradition. Saturday’s event will serve as the beginning of a month-long Chinese art installation in Market & Johnson Clearwater Recital Hall at the Pablo Center. Free workshops will be offered throughout the month of February.
Overview of Saturday’s event
1:30 — Chinese art exhibition and reception
2:30 — Entertainment including Tai Chi Dance, Lion Dance from Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association Traditional Folk Performing Arts Troupe, calligraphy demonstrations, Gudi Flute and music from the Minnesota Chinese Music Ensemble
4:30 — Chinese dinner catered by Shanghai Bistro
Formal attire is required. Wearing bold colors such as red and gold is encouraged. Dinner and entertainment tickets are $45 per person. Entertainment-only tickets are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
Full festival events and workshops
Saturday, Feb. 5 from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. — Fenjiu tasting
Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. — Chinese ink and calligraphy
Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. — Chinese silk scarves
Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. — Chinese Tai Chi dance
These workshops are free to attend, but advanced ticket reservation is required.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons over the age of 12 are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.