EAU CLAIRE — The Valley will be alive with “the sound of music” next weekend as the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents its next Pablo Center at the Confluence production.
“The Sound of Music” will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, in the Pablo Center’s RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Written by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and inspired by the memoir of Maria von Trapp, this classic Broadway musical tells the iconic tale of Maria Rainer, a young nun who becomes governess to the seven children of a widowed naval captain. Set in 1938 Austria, “The Sound of Music” follows Rainer and the von Trapp family through a story of love, music and faith as they flee the Nazi Regime over the mountains of Switzerland on the eve of World War II.
Audience members will hear a collection of timeless standards including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “The Sound of Music.”
Wayne Marek, executive director of the ECCT and director of “The Sound of Music,” said the theatre last ran this particular show a decade ago. Originally slated to run during the 2019-2020 season, the ECCT was forced to postpone the production because of the pandemic.
“It’s been one of our most popular plays that we’ve done in our history,” Marek said during a phone interview. “For a number of years the royalties were not available, so we were happy to see that the rights were released and that we were finally able to get it on a season.”
Marek called the show an “easy escape” from reality, as many people are familiar with “The Sound of Music” through the Broadway production, the movie or the book.
“I think the reason why any group does what is considered a classic Broadway musical is because it’s like coming to see an old friend,” Marek explained. “People like to see shows that they’re familiar with, shows they see in a movie … they know the storyline, they know the music, there’s not a ton of surprises. It’s just a comfortable show for them to see because they know it. Obviously, it has an important message, an inspirational message, and it’s just a popular show.”
With a cast of almost 50 performers and an orchestra of 25 musicians, Marek said this is one of the ECCT’s larger productions to date.
One of the show’s starring actors, Morgan Smith — who plays Liesl von Trapp — said she jumped at the chance to audition for the show. A long-time ECCT veteran, this show will mark 16-year-old Smith’s 25th production since she was 10 years old.
“I have always loved ‘The Sound of Music,’ ” Smith said from her seat in The Oxford theatre. “It’s one of my favorite movies. And I’ve always loved Liesl’s character, and I love the music, and so when I saw auditions were coming I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And so, I auditioned for it.”
Smith said she hopes the audience takes away a sense of joy from the show, emphasizing that “The Sound of Music,” first and foremost, is a heartwarming tale about family.
Alyssa Patten — another 16-year-old lead who plays Louisa von Trapp — agreed, adding that she auditioned because she wanted to participate in a show alongside her mother and stepfather, who play Frau Schräder and Max Detweiler, respectively.
“I enjoy doing stuff with my family and, not only that, but the music is wonderful,” Patten, who has done past performances with the ECCT, said. “And I get to do it with people I’ve known for a long time.”
In line with the special family element of the production, Patten shared another fun fact with the Leader-Telegram: “The last time my mom did this show she was pregnant with me.”
Patten added: “I hope that (the audience) have some family connection. It’s a very heartwarming show. The Captain is far away from home and sometimes people have connections with that, and I think that him coming home and having that connection with this family is wonderful.”
Evan Renaghan, an 11-year-old actor who was recruited to play Friedrich von Trapp, said he hopes audience members take away a feeling of happiness from “The Sound of Music.” This will mark his third ECCT production.
“It has a lot of good messages,” Renaghan said. “Come to be entertained, have fun and have some good laughs.”
Marek pointed out that “The Sound of Music” will come just in time for the Pablo Center to lift its COVID-19 restrictions, opening the venue up to people who may have been unable to attend performances these past two years.
While the pandemic did negatively impact ticket sales up until this point, Marek said, he hopes to see a resurgence in live theatre attendance with “The Sound of Music.”
“It’s just got a great message — possibly more timely today than had we done it a couple years ago,” Marek concluded. “It’s just got great music, a great message, a talented cast, great orchestra. Come and escape for a couple hours, and enjoy some time with an old friend.”