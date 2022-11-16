EAU CLAIRE — Election Day was earlier this month and one musician decided to use her talent to encourage people to exercise their right to vote in a unique way; with a music video.
Eau Claire native, singer/songwriterand award winning producer Jessica Wachs released her latest single “Ballad Box” on Nov. 1 with an accompanying music video. The project is described as “a rare, bi-partisan effort to encourage people to self reflect, explore alternate perspectives and make their voices heard at the ballot box,” according to a press release.
The video was shot at multiple locations including Albuquerque, NM, Eau Claire and Minneapolis, Minn. and was edited in Key West, Fla. The majority of the video was filmed in Eau Claire at Banbury Place and Gingras, Thomsen and Wachs Law Firm.
Ballad Box was written at the dare and with the support of Wach’s BAFTA winning film mentor who encouraged a piece that had something for all political parties to explore and reflect on.
After overcoming many obstacles from car accidents, to illnesses, to reshoots, to entirely re-recorded music, to mid shoot re-castings, the music video came out just before Election Day.
“In an ever tearing country, it is imperative we all remember that deep down, we all want the same thing although we take drastically different paths to get there. We need to utilize our hard earned right to vote, as our vote is our voice and our ballad in the box,” a press release stated.
Wachs who grew up in Eau Claire going to school at South Middle School and Memorial High School, had the support of the community when creating the video with many locals stepping up to participate as leading and background actors, crew and supporting the message. Promotions were also provided by UW-Eau Claire and Plymouth United Church of Christ along with prop donations from American Phoenix. Wachs says the piece would not have been possible without the generous help of Eau Claire locals.
“It’s quite fun to get involved with my roots,” she said in a statement to the Leader-Telegram.
The daughter of Dana Wachs, who represented the 91st district in the State Assembly from 2013 to 2019, she says this is her way of making a difference like her dad did.
“My dad has been heavily involved with making a difference in Eau Claire, so I thought I’d do my part, too,” she said.
The “Ballad Box” music video can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/RgbTnsk1-aI. The song is also available to stream and download on major music platforms.