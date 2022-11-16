Ballad Box (1).jpg

“Ballad Box” by Jessica Wachs is out now.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Election Day was earlier this month and one musician decided to use her talent to encourage people to exercise their right to vote in a unique way; with a music video.

Eau Claire native, singer/songwriterand award winning producer Jessica Wachs released her latest single “Ballad Box” on Nov. 1 with an accompanying music video. The project is described as “a rare, bi-partisan effort to encourage people to self reflect, explore alternate perspectives and make their voices heard at the ballot box,” according to a press release.