EAU CLAIRE — When history feels like it’s repeating itself, it can be important to look back and learn from the past.
That is the message Eau Claire Children’s Theatre Executive Director Wayne Marek hopes audiences take away from a special doubleheader of performances this week.
On Thursday, the ECCT will premiere its production of “Cabaret” at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. The ECCT production of “And Then They Came For Me” will premiere on Saturday, also at the Pablo Center.
On one side of the same coin, the musical “Cabaret” follows the hedonistic nightlife of the seedy Kit Kat Klub, the relationship between an American writer and an English cabaret performer, and the doomed romance between a German boarding house owner and a Jewish fruit vendor in 1930s Berlin — all on the eve of World War II.
On the other side of that coin, “And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank” — performed in front of videotaped interviews — recreates the true stories of two actual Holocaust survivors.
“The intent was to do both of these shows … kind of ‘in rep,’ I guess. There’s obviously similar subject matter, but two very different ways of presenting this historical snapshot,” said Marek during a phone interview. “You’ve got one musical version that’s kind of a precursor to World War II, and then you’ve got a non-musical that is presenting the story of people who actually lived through the war.”
The ECCT previously did one production of “Cabaret” in 2015. This will be the theatre’s third production of “And Then They Came For Me.”
Marek, who is the director of both productions, said the shows were chosen for the 2021-2022 season about a year ago. Coincidentally, he pointed out, there’s a clear timeliness to the messages portrayed in each show.
“Sometimes things kind of strangely, ironically, work out. These kinds of issues might be more timely right now with recent world events,” Marek explained, referring to the current conflict in Ukraine. “History repeats itself, so I think both of them are a good way to look back at that time in history, and for people to reflect on it and see what they could do to make sure history does not repeat itself.”
He noted that past ECCT productions of both shows had “powerful” impacts on audiences. While Marek said he expects audiences to enjoy the musical numbers of “Cabaret,” he knows the overall themes can “rip you apart a little bit.”
“Cabaret,” which features a cast of 17 performers, was written in 1966 by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff. “And Then They Came For Me” features a cast of seven, and was written by James Still in 1999.
Andrew Salvatore, who plays Father in “And Then they Came For Me,” said he auditioned for the production because he read the book during a school history class. He said the story had always stuck with him.
“I wanted to audition for the show because of the opportunity to bring these important stories to life,” Salvatore said in an emailed statement. “I hope that the audiences take away that these were real people, living normal lives before they were thrown into an unimaginable hardship. I hope that the audiences realize that history will never look back fondly on those who seek to divide us and cause harm.”
Salvatore added that people should attend to hear real accounts from survivors and reflect on experiences that are reminiscent of the world today.
Laura Cunningham, who plays Fraulein Schneider in “Cabaret,” said she wasn’t very familiar with the show until she saw the ECCT’s previous production of “Cabaret” years ago.
“After seeing it and watching how powerful of a show it really is, I knew that if the opportunity came up again, I would have to be involved,” Cunningham said in an emailed statement. “It is a beautifully tragic story. It is amazing how a show can make you laugh, cry and feel a huge range of emotions in such a short period of time.”
Cunningham, also president of the ECCT’s board of directors, said it is her hope that audiences “find themselves in the show.” She said “Cabaret” parallels modern day in many aspects, and addresses several heavy themes, including love, relationships, identity and war.
“Cabaret shows how making choices may seem easy, but the consequences of making wrong choices can change lives forever,” Cunningham said. “This is the kind of show that helps understand a little better the lives of people living in pre-WWII Germany. Many didn’t see the signs of what was to come, and when they did it was too late. I think that it is a lesson we can all use a refresher on. The music is catchy, the dancing is phenomenal, and you will feel immersed in the world of a Cabaret hall the moment you walk into the theatre.”
Marek held high praise for both casts.
“The ‘Cabaret’ cast has been really phenomenal,” Marek said. “They want to tell the story. It’s a great show, anyhow, just from a theatre standpoint — great music, the dance numbers are sharp — it’s just a really good musical theatre piece. But, you don’t always get to do a musical theatre show that’s got some real depth to it.”
He added: “Similarly with the cast for ‘And Then They Came For Me,’ they want to be respectful. They want to get it right. They want to share these people’s stories with the audience and take them on that journey.”
Ultimately, Marek said it is the ECCT’s hope that people will attend both shows, and consider both perspectives of World War II and the Holocaust.
“People should attend to take a little bit of time out of their busy schedules and reflect back on this period in historical time, and reflect on their own feelings about it — what it was like, how have things changed or not changed in the world since the 1930s or 1940s,” Marek concluded.