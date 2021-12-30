EAU CLAIRE — “Nothing gold can stay.”
Robert Frost’s famous words are meant to reflect the universal belief that all good things must come to an end — from the green of spring, to the innocence of youth.
The 1967 classic novel “The Outsiders,” by S.E. Hinton, challenges readers to hold onto that innocence, or “stay gold,” despite the hardships one might face in life.
Set in the 1960s, “The Outsiders” tells the tale of Ponyboy, his brothers and his friends as they face loss, prejudice and social division in Tulsa, Okla. Ponyboy and his companions are “greasers,” young men from the poorer East Side of town. Rivals to the greasers are the “socs,” rich kids from the West Side.
Over the course of two weeks, this coming-of-age story follows a conflict between the two social groups as it crescendos, ultimately leading to a bittersweet end that is both tragic and illuminating.
This iconic tale will come to The Oxford theatre stage, 1418 N. Oxford Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7; 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8; and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9.
“I hope (the audience) takes away the message that … no matter where you are in life, no matter what your social status is, where you are on your walk, somebody has felt what you are feeling right now,” said John Zook, who plays Randy Anderson. “Somebody has seen it all before and we all have different struggles, even if someone else doesn’t see it.”
Produced by the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, “The Outsiders” will feature a cast of local middle school, high school and college students eager to return to the live stage.
“COVID did a lot for us, and one thing that it took form us was live performances — the ability to be on stage, the ability to perform shows — and I missed that, especially being a college student here in town,” Zook said. “It’s just nice to get back on the stage, step into a role and have fun with theatre again.”
Zook, a first-time performer with the ECCT, went on to explain that “The Outsiders” is a beautiful show, with a magnificent cast to bring it to life. His castmates agreed, citing their own reasons for getting involved with the production.
“I love to read,” said Addilyn Seep, the production’s Cherry. “You rarely see me without a book at school or anywhere. When I read this book as a part of class in eighth grade, I really liked connecting to the characters. It was nice to finally get to play one of them.”
Seep, now a junior in high school, has been performing with the ECCT since fifth grade.
“I have a feeling it’s going to be a great show.” Seep added. “We’re already starting to feel and see the scenes come together, and the finished product will hopefully be really good. You’ll be able to connect with the characters that you see on stage from the book.”
Seth Roberts, who plays Johnny in the show, said this will be his second production with the ECCT.
“It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been in another play,” Roberts explained. “Things have just been kind of busy. I’ve been wanting to get back into the theatre since my first experience. And in eighth grade, right now, we’re actually reading through ‘The Outsiders’ and I’ve found it to be a really interesting story and a good message, and it really spoke to me. So I thought I would get back into theatre through this.”
James Kircher, who plays Ponyboy in the production, said he chose to audition for “The Outsiders” because he hadn’t done a play in awhile, and it looked like a good, fun place to start. He said he also connected with the central message of the play: “You need to cherish the time you have with the people you love. Anything can happen at any moment. You need to make the most of your life.”
Cameron Hoppa, who plays Darry alongside his brother, Elliott, said he also read the book and watched the movie in middle school. He said he liked the messages at the heart of the story, and he hopes that the audience will be able to pick up on those themes.
“I hope people will realize that no matter where you grow up, what social status you have — I hope people realize … we all go through the same kinds of experiences,” Cameron said. “To quote from the show, ‘You can see the sun set from either side of town.’ ”
Elliott, who plays Sodapop, added:
“This is a coming-of-age story about poor people rising up to the challenges before them. I hope that (the audience) can understand the message and maybe be inspired to face the challenges that lie ahead of (them).”
Admission to “The Outsiders” is $10 for youth and students, $16 for adults and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at ecct.org.