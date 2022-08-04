“Do you have to use the bathroom?” was the first thing out of “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum’s mouth when Fall Creek native Adam Winrich walked on the stage to audition for the show with a roll of toilet paper in one hand and a whip in the other.
The answer was no. Instead he used the toilet paper in a performance to showcase his whip cracking skills, which impressed the judges and gave actress Sofia Vergara quite the scare. The audition aired on an episode of “AGT” in July and has been viewed by millions of people since.
During the audition, Vergara was chosen to be the volunteer judge to help Winrich with his act. He cracked whips around her head and used them to cut toilet paper off the roll which she was holding while she looked very uneasy.
“Now that footage of me and Sofia Vergara will live on the internet forever,” Winrich said.
The three judges, Howie Mandel being absent, enjoyed his performance.
He received two out of three yeses to make it through to the next round.
Winrich has auditioned for the show twice previously, back in 2012 and 2014. While this isn’t Winrich’s first “AGT ‘’ rodeo, this audition was the first to get airtime on the show and Winrich says it was nerve wracking to come up with material the producers wanted for the show.
“It’s stressful trying to come up with the material. The producers wanted me to do something I didn’t regularly perform in my shows. So, I had to put together the whole routine before I got there and work on it,” he said. “That was a challenge, but once I got on stage everything went great.”
Typically, Winrich performs at Renaissance festival and there’s usually a fire whip involved, unfortunately the TV studio didn’t allow for that, but otherwise he says performing on TV is similar to what he would do at a regular show of his.
Early beginnings
Winrich, now 40 years old, started whip cracking at the age of eight after seeing “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” for the first time. Afterward he wanted his own whip, so his father made one out of rope.
Being this was before the internet where you can buy one, he started making his own whips off and on through college and full-time after that.
When the Renaissance Festival came to Chippewa Falls in 2006 he started performing shows and has been doing so ever since.
“It snowballed into a career of performing at Renaissance festivals, and that’s what I do today,” Winrich said.
A 23-time Guinness World Record holder, Winrich has experimented plenty with what his whips can do. Some of his records include most candles extinguished with a whip in one minute with 102, and loudest whip crack at 148.7 decibels.
Moving forward, Winrich will continue to play festivals. Unfortunately, due to a prior commitment that overlaps with airing, Winrich will not continue on to the live shows of “AGT.”
Winrich is currently performing at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha, which runs every weekend through Labor Day.
To watch his audition in full, head to “America’s Got Talent”’s YouTube channel. To learn more and stay updated on Winrich visit his website winrichwhips.com or follow him on social media.