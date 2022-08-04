“Do you have to use the bathroom?” was the first thing out of “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum’s mouth when Fall Creek native Adam Winrich walked on the stage to audition for the show with a roll of toilet paper in one hand and a whip in the other.

The answer was no. Instead he used the toilet paper in a performance to showcase his whip cracking skills, which impressed the judges and gave actress Sofia Vergara quite the scare. The audition aired on an episode of “AGT” in July and has been viewed by millions of people since.