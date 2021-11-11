EAU CLAIRE — “RENT: The 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” makes it’s Eau Claire stop at the Pablo Center at Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.
“The idea that it’s our second Broadway national touring show we’ll host at the facility so far this year, that it is this magnanimous 25th anniversary tour, and the idea that they’re closing their tour while we’re starting at hosting Broadway feels like the right juxtaposition and intersection of amazing moments for a facility of this nature,” said Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of the Pablo Center.
The iconic musical will grace the RCU Theatre stage for the first and only time for what is expected to be a sold-out auditorium. Anderson said the production initially sold out two weeks ago. However, some ticket holders were moved to box seats to open up space. As of Wednesday, only six spots remained available.
“It’s the finale tour,” Anderson said in a phone interview. “It’s the last opportunity to get to see this incredible performance as hosted by the producers who first wrote, directed and created this iconic, Tony-sweeping musical in ‘97.”
“RENT,” written by Jonathan Larson, follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of friends and artists struggling to make it big without selling out. In 25 years, the musical has won four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards, two Theatre World Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
“RENT” is the second touring Broadway production to come to the Pablo and Eau Claire following “Waitress,” which sold out the RCU Theatre last month. It won’t be the last, either.
The Broadway production of “STOMP” is coming to the Pablo Center in March 2022. And Anderson said the Pablo Center is already working on booking Broadway productions for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.
“Our focus is on ensuring that (the next season) augments and complements what’s already transpired here in the community, and that we’re adding value,” Anderson said. “I think (the community) will be very impressed and we’ll continue to be a great home for Broadway here in Eau Claire.”
Tickets for “RENT: The 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” start at $55 and can be purchased at pablocenter.org. All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. Guests are required to present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.