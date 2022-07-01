CADOTT — It was a bittersweet night for fans of country music duo Florida Georgia Line who saw them headline Country Fest 2022 on Friday, June 24, as it was one their last performances in Wisconsin and the United States as FGL; for the foreseeable future at least.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, known together as Florida Georgia Line, announced in February they are ‘taking a break’ from the band to focus on their solo careers after ten years performing together.
"I think 'taking a break' is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," Hubbard told People Magazine.
"We're not going our separate ways," Kelley clarified. "We're taking a break from recording our music. We're being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we're both doing that with our music."
Before their break officially starts though, FGL have been wrapping up a concert tour together this summer that recently brought them to Cadott to headline the popular area music festival Country Fest.
“This is our last show in Wisconsin as Florida Georgia Line,” Hubbard said while introducing the show. “We’re going to give it all we got.”
And, they did.
FGL played a set that lasted around an hour and a half, playing 19 of their biggest hits including “This is How We Roll,” “Simple,” “Up Down,” “I Love My Country,” “God, Your Mama and Me,” “Meant to Be” and many others.
It was clear the band was popular among the 25,000 plus fans in the audience as they sang many of the lyrics back to Hubbard and Kelley throughout the show.
Most notably, towards the end of FGL’s popular ballad “H.O.L.Y.,” There was a point when Hubbard and Kelley both stepped away from their microphones and let the crowd sing the last chorus. The audience didn’t miss a beat or lyric and collectively sang in almost perfect tune. A moment Kelley called “beautiful” when it was over.
This happened once again when the duo closed the show with their 11x Platinum hit “Cruise” which was released in 2012. The show was high energy with bright lights, smoke and loud music.
And, to top it all off, Country Fest surprised fans as soon as the lights went out with a fireworks show above the main stage.
The performance has received great reviews from fest goers on social media The best performance so far at Country Fest. They were awesome,” wrote one attendee.
“Amazing show. I loved it so much,” commented another.
Florida Georgia Line have a few more shows coming before they separate for a while, including a show at the Minnesota State Fair in August. While fans might not hear new music from the duo for the foreseeable future, Hubbard and Kelley both have solo material out and more coming up.
The music of Florida Georgia Line, and the solo music of Hubbard and Kelley is available on all music platforms.