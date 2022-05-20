CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Micon Cinemas location in Chippewa Falls has premiered a couple new films this week including “Downton Abbey: A New Era” and “Men,” but one film screening there on Sunday, has a local connection.
The Theater will have a showing of a film called “All Sorts,” written and directed by J. Rick Castañeda. The film was produced by Laura Reich who is now based in Los Angeles, but grew up in Chippewa Falls.
“All Sorts” is an office space comedy with magic involved. The main character Diego is desperate — for a job, for excitement, for love. When he gets hired to work by Vasquez, the absurd boss who loves data but can’t type, Diego finds himself in the strange, strange land of Data-Mart.
There he meets June, an incredibly fast filer, and as the two make their way into the secret world of underground filing, things will never be the same. Diego agrees to be her coach and manager, and as June rises up through the underground filing ranks, the two begin to fall for each other. Throughout the film viewers will get to see if they really have a shot, or are just fooling themselves.
Castañeda started writing the story for “All Sorts” in 2003. The country was in the middle of a recession and he was struggling to get hired in the film industry, or hired elsewhere. He ended up getting an office job where he met lots of interesting people and his imagination ran wild.
He compiled all the stories sometime in 2017, gave the script to Reich who he knew through work and together they began the more than four year filmmaking process.
“I really liked the script. It’s fun and a little weird, which I’m into,” Reich said. They began production in Washington in February of 2018 and the film’s international premiere took place in October 2021 at Raindance film festival in London.
While the film is funny and somewhat bizarre on the surface Castañeda and Reich are trying to get deeper messages across to audiences through the movie.
“I want to inspire people to think about their surroundings in a new way. It’s about inspiring people to believe in themselves to get where they want to go,” Castañeda said.
There’s also an underlying theme about writing in a character’s desire to write a book.
“I want people to think about their own lives, because if you can author your own life then you can kind of make those changes happen.”
One thing audiences will notice about this film is the diversity of its cast and crew, which is an aspect that was important in its creation.
“There has to be intentionality behind it (casting). Where we were filming it there’s a large Latino population, so it made sense for that to be represented in the film,” Reich said.
Castañeda says there’s not enough ethnic diversity in film and not enough women in film and they are trying to change that. That’s why he had such a huge focus on diverse casting both in front of and behind the camera.
“We’re just trying to show what real life is like,” he said.
Reich said the film is just fun and light hearted and audiences have really seemed to get what they were going for with it. The movie was shown at a film festival in Seattle and was the most watched film of the event. It is being received well and audiences seem to like it so far.
“When people walk out of the movie theater they seem to have this light in their eye like ‘oh my gosh, that was so much fun. How can I make something out of this’,” Castañeda said.
Coming to a theater near you
“All Sorts” will be screening at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at the Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls. Reich will be in attendance for a Q&A after the film. She’s very excited to bring her own work to the theater she used to watch movies in growing up.
It is also one of the film’s first screenings outside of Washington.
“I’m really excited for Chippewa to be our Wisconsin premiere,” Reich said.
Castañeda says bringing this film to Chippewa is really important for reaching anybody interested in the industry, since the region doesn’t see a lot of filmmakers or movies come out of it often.
“I think it’s really cool that this film is coming back to where she comes from, so that she can give back to the community that helped raise her. It takes a village to raise a person… and now she’s going to come to help the next generation,” he said.
Tickets for the showing of “All Sorts’’ and the conversation with Reich are available at miconcinemas.com. To learn more about the film visit allsortsmovie.com.