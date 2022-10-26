62ebe338158af.image.jpg

Lindsey Buckingham, formerly of Fleetwood Mac, is known as most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. He will perform at the Pablo Center on Monday night.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Local fans can spend Halloween night with rock legend Lindsey Buckingham at the Pablo Center at the Confluence next week. He will perform at 7:30 p.m Monday on the RCU Theatre stage.

Over the last four decades, Buckingham has developed a radical sense of experimentation and an unrivaled savvy as a producer, skills he first honed as a singer, guitarist, songwriter, producer and the musical visionary of Fleetwood Mac, where he wrote and produced several Top Ten hits, including “Go Your Own Way” and “Big Love.”