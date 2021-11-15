EAU CLAIRE — Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, arguably, had too much time on their hands in high school. The pair needed something to do while growing up in Stoughton during the 1980s and 90s.
Their solution? Collect “unintentionally funny” VHS tapes, then show them to their friends in their parents’ basements. The tradition carried on into their time at UW-Eau Claire, when the pair moved their viewing parties from a basement into their Governor’s Hall dorm room.
Pickett and Prueher, who have both written for The Onion and Entertainment Weekly, took their collection of tapes with them to New York in 2004. From there, the Found Footage Festival was born. And it’s coming to the Pablo Center at the Confluence at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Found Footage Festival is a one-of-a-kind event that showcases Pickett and Prueher’s 11,000-piece collection of VHS tapes collected from thrift stores, garage sales and more. They’re not movies, though — the pair collects special interest VHS tapes, such as instructional videos, workout videos or home movies.
“Like a lot of the best ideas, it came from being bored,” said Prueher, a former researcher at the Late Show with David Letterman.
The pair now tours around the country and shares their collection of found videos with the masses, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in them. Prueher said the pair delights in projecting videos that were never meant to be watched on the big screen onto said screen.
The festival has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and National Public Radio. It has sold out hundreds of venues across the United States and Canada.
While the Found Footage Festival has returned to Eau Claire year after year, this will mark the festival’s debut at the Pablo Center. Prueher said they couldn’t turn down the opportunity.
“We’re excited,” Prueher said about the upcoming show. “I actually haven’t seen (the Pablo Center) yet or been back to campus in a long time, so I’m really thrilled to be playing at the Pablo Center.”
The pandemic resulted in the cancelation of 80 Found Footage Festival tour stops. Prueher said they’re happy to be back on stage and laughing with their audiences.
“I feel like one thing that people missed especially during the pandemic — I know we missed it — is that sort of communal gathering to sit and laugh at this material,” Prueher said. “I hope their faces hurt from laughing so much. Part of the fun of doing this show is that we find these videos and we just can’t wait to show them to people, and that’s still the joy. That’s why we did it in high school and in college.”
The Found Footage Festival is intended for audiences 16 and up, Prueher said. Videos from Prueher and Pickett’s collection can also be viewed at foundfootagefest.com or on their YouTube show, “VCR Party,” which airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m.