EAU ClAIRE — It’s about time to get out the dancing shoes and step back in time to the Roaring 20s once again at UW-Eau Claire. The annual Gatsby’s Gala is back again for its eighth year of taking attendees back in time to The Jazz Age with music, food and more.
The Gala will take over the third floor of the W.R. Davies Student Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“Time to pull out those flapper dresses, rent those zoot suits and see if the two-toned oxfords still fit, as we get ready for the university and community fall party of the year — the great Gatsby’s Gala,” Robert Baca, professor of music and director of jazz studies at UW-Eau Claire, said in a university press release.
Baca is once again taking the reins in capturing the essence of the Roaring 20s with big bands, themed decor, back tie vintage attire and of course, the incredible jazz music that made the era what it was.
The night will feature three non-stop hours of music from UW-Eau Claire’s Jazz Ensembles I and II, and guest vocalists and instrumentalists from the university and community, including Baca himself.
The jazz ensembles I and II play back and forth like a “Battle of the Bands” the entire night. Guest performers who will also take the stage include: the Artie Shaw swinging clarinet concerto with clarinet professor Alyssa Power, Weapons of Brass Destruction and Eau Claire native Cathy Herndon.
The music will be a wide range of artists and genres, Baca says. From Louis Armstrong to Big Band leaders and Taylor Swift to Fergie, there will be something for everyone, regardless of musical preferences.
“There are enough instrumental and vocal features to keep the energy level in the red for the evening. Similar to the movie, ‘The Great Gatsby,’ the party is non-stop roof blowing music that never comes down for three hours,” Baca told the Leader-Telegram.
In addition to the music and dancing, the night also offers food and beverages, as well as charity gaming, including Blackjack and Roulette and a silent auction with over 18 items for extra entertainment.
“What makes this event so special and popular throughout the community is the quality of the event,” Eau Claire Jazz Inc. Executive director Quentin Volk told the Leader-Telegram. “With the resources from the University, the phenomenal Jazz Studies program, our decoration committees, our sponsors… we are armed with some of the best talent and ability this great town can enjoy.”
Produced in partnership with Eau Claire Jazz Inc., the Gala serves as a fundraiser for the UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program in order to provide funding for scholarships to go to Blugolds so that they may excel in their passion for jazz music, studies and performance with expanded opportunities.
They presented their first scholarship on stage at last year’s event.
Volk was a student in 2014, when the gala was first hosted and he is proud to bring it back for another year with Eau Claire Jazz Inc. to continue to promote the culture of jazz music.
“This event continues to provide new Blugolds with such a sense of identity and connection to something greater than themselves,” he said in a news release.
Baca says the event will be a great night to dress up and experience “The Dark Side of The Viennese Ball” in Eau Claire’s version of Gatsby’s mansion. The night is also very exciting for jazz studies students at UW-Eau Claire.
“The students are performing at a very high level in an event literally put together in a few days, just like the pros do it,” Baca said. “The expectations are high to provide a lifetime experience for our patrons in our home of Eau Claire, leading our students to be comfortable performing at a very high level in whatever level of music situation they find themselves invited to.”
Tickets for Gatsby’s Gala may be purchased online through the university’s ticketing website or in person at the Service Center desk in Davies Center. The cost is $20 for Blugold students and $45 for the general public.
“Gatsby’s Gala has become known as the ‘party of the year.’ With its quality and uniqueness, it’s truly a special event enjoyed by all,” Volk said.
For more information, visit eauclairejazz.com.