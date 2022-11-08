20151113_GatsbyGala_0464.jpg

The dance floor at Gatsby's Gala will be open to all at this year's event.

 UW-Eau Claire photo

EAU ClAIRE — It’s about time to get out the dancing shoes and step back in time to the Roaring 20s once again at UW-Eau Claire. The annual Gatsby’s Gala is back again for its eighth year of taking attendees back in time to The Jazz Age with music, food and more.

The Gala will take over the third floor of the W.R. Davies Student Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday.