MENOMONIE — The inevitable and long-anticipated return of spring in the Chippewa Valley is best marked by the warm scent of apple cider donuts, the cooing of excited children over newborn animals and the reopening of Govin’s lambing barn.
Govin’s Farm, N6134 670th St., will open it’s lambing barn doors to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19-20, 26-27, and April 2-3, 9-10 and 15-16.
After 2020’s pandemic-driven cancellation, and a successful return last spring, Govin’s will once again offer guests of all ages hands-on experiences with newborn farm critters including lambs, piglets, kids (baby goats), chicks, alpacas and ponies.
Hold a sleeping piglet, go for a pony ride, learn about farm life, or simply stand back and enjoy the sight of young lambs bouncing around their mothers. Guests are also invited to visit the farm store and enjoy some fresh apple cider donuts, kettle corn, lunch and beverages.
Farm owner John Govin said this will mark the farm’s 17th year of opening the lambing barn to the public.
“The main attraction is always the babies,” he said during a phone interview. With around 400 mother sheep and goats on the farm, Govin said they are expecting the births of 310 new animals this spring.
Govin, who was born into farming and has farmed throughout his entire life, said his family moved to their current Menomonie location in 1989. The Govins began opening their lambing barn to the public in 2005 with the goal of helping members of the Chippewa Valley form genuine connections with agriculture.
“I love to tell the story of agriculture,” Govin explained. “When I advocate, I advocate for all agriculture — whether it be large farms, small farms, organic or conventional. The food production system in the United States is second to none.”
He added: “What differentiates us is that we are a working farm. We’re not a petting zoo. We are a working farm that allows people to actually come in and see what is really happening.”
Govin said the first spring babies of the year were born on March 3. He said he’s excited to welcome back the public for another season of smiles, education and family fun.
“If it’s not the most fun you’ve ever had here I’ll give you your money back,” Govin concluded. “I’ve made that promise for 15 or 16 years, and nobody’s ever taken me up on it.”
Admission to Govin’s lambing barn is $15 per person for entrance before noon, $12 per person for entrance after noon, and children under 23 months are free. Pony rides are $6 and slide rides are $3. Outdoor attractions may be limited by weather, but activities in the barn will continue through snow, rain or shine.
Tickets to Govin’s are available for purchase at the farm or online at govinsfarm.com/lambing-barn—farm-babies.html. By visiting Govin’s farm, guests voluntarily assume all risks related to COVID-19.