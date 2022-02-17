EAU CLAIRE — Local musicians Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield are coming together with their band, Take That Back, to celebrate the release of their first collaborative jazz album of the same name.
Though the album originally hit streaming platforms and stores in January, an official release party will kick off at the Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St., at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, where the band will perform their second-ever live concert.
Hutton and Orfield first met in 2006, just two years after Orfield moved back to the Midwest from Seattle, Wash. Orfield, a native of Menomonie, said the pair performed together, then went several years without meeting again. The duo eventually reconnected on Facebook and decided to write a duet together.
As time passed, Hutton, who plays alto saxophone and bass clarinet, and Orfield, who plays tenor saxophone, continued to collaborate, adding more musicians to their jam sessions and writing original music. Eventually, the duo became a full-blown band and Take That Back was born. Their debut album was recorded in July 2021 after the band realized they had enough original material to make a record.
Orfield isn’t new to album releases, though. She said she has performed on hundreds of albums, and has been a featured performer on dozens.
Orfield’s music career began all the way back in fifth grade, when she heard the smooth sounds of a saxophone for the very first time.
“I heard this sound on the radio and I asked my older brother, ‘What’s that sound?’ and he’s like, ‘That’s a saxophone.’ And I was like, ‘OK, so that’s what I want to play,’ ” Orfield explained. “And I started on the tenor, which is a big instrument, but I started on the very instrument I’m playing today — not the same saxophone, but the same kind of instrument. I just fell in love with it. I never wavered on the decision that that is my musical voice.”
While attending college in Appleton, Orfield received both a math and a music degree. However, she said, it was music that always called to her.
“I was always good at math, and I always enjoyed the puzzle, but I knew from about two months of going to college that I wanted to be a musician,” Orfield said. “And so, the path was at that moment, like, that’s what I’m going to do. I don’t even have any clue how to make it happen. I went out to Seattle and started going to jam sessions, and eventually got hired and leaped off the cliff of not having a day job.”
It’s a decision Orfield has never regretted.
Today, the saxophonist teaches private lessons and plays alongside dozens of musicians across a wide variety of genres, including in her very own Sue Orfield Band, which hopes to release its third album by the end of the year. “Take That Back,” however, marks a different type of musical creation for Orfield.
“This is the least genre-defying record I have ever made,” Orfield explained. “When you hear it, you will understand it’s jazz by listening to it. … I think every other record I’ve made has been … music that’s not definable. I gravitate towards playing bluegrass in a rock band, and country and Western music in a jazz group.”
“Take That Back,” she explained, is more clearly defined — but she wouldn’t go so far as to call it “traditional jazz.”
“If you were to put a Sue Orfield Band record up against this record right here,” she said while gesturing toward her album, “this is definitely more ‘traditional’ jazz. But, if you were to put ‘Take That Back’ against all other jazz records, it would not be.”
Orfield said the goal of the album is to evoke some sort of emotional response from listeners. She said she wants people to “experience something,” but she can’t say for certain what that “something” should be. Listening to music, Orfield explained, is a deeply personal experience. Some of the songs on the album do have an intentional feeling behind them, but audience members will interpret what they hear in their own unique ways.
“Take That Back” features 10 songs. Orfield and Hutton each wrote five. Other members of Take That Back are Ted Godbout on piano and keyboard, Kameron Markworth on electric and upright basses, and David Schmalenberger on drums and percussion. The album was recorded at Creation Audio in Minneapolis, Minn., under the Shifting Paradigm Records label.
Orfield widely credited the rest of her band and Creation Audio for making “Take That Back” what it is. She said everyone involved is incredibly talented and hardworking.
Advance tickets for the “Take That Back” release party are available for purchase now at sueorfield.com. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets purchased at the door are $20. Take That Back will perform two sets between 7:30 and 9 p.m., and “Take That Back” CDs will be available for purchase.
“I think it’s going to be a really fun event and I’m proud and excited to share this music with the Eau Claire community, which hasn’t heard it a lot,” Orfield said.
“Take That Back” is now streaming on Spotify and other platforms. CD and digital versions of the album can be purchased at https://shiftingparadigmrecords.bandcamp.com for $12 and $8, respectively. For more information about Orfield’s music, visit sueorfield.com. Learn more about Hutton’s music at joanhuttonjazz.com.