EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is eagerly
anticipating the arrival of award-winning pianist Kenny Broberg in Eau Claire this week.
Together, Broberg and CVSO will perform Piano Concerto No. 2 by Johannes Brahms during
the “Brahms in Spring” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 in the RCU Theatre at Pablo
Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Pianist Kenny Broberg
Broberg has come to international attention in recent years, most recently by winning the 2021 American Pianist Awards and Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship. He captured the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and a bronze medal at the2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition as well as prizes at the Hastings, Sydney, Seattleand New Orleans International Piano Competitions, becoming one of the most decorated and internationally renowned pianists of his generation.
Performing on stages and in concert halls across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America,
Broberg has worked with some of the world’s most respected conductors, including Ludovic
Morlot, Kent Nagano, Leonard Slatkin, Vasily Petrenko, Nicholas Milton, John Storgårds, Carlos Miguel Prieto and Stilian Kirov.
He has collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic and the Minnesota, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Sydney, Seattle and Fort Worth Symphonies, among others. He has been featured on WQXR, Performance Today, Minnesota Public Radio and ABC (Australia) radio and presented his original composition “Barcarolle” on NPR in March 2021.
Dr. Nicholas Phillips, Professor of Music at UW-Eau Claire and CVSO board member, is looking forward to our Chippewa Valley audience having the opportunity to hear Broberg play,
especially given his award in the prestigious Van Cliburn competition.
“The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition brings 30 of the world’s best young pianists together every four years to compete in an intense and multi-round competition, viewed by a live audience in Fort Worth, TX, and over 10 million online viewers around the globe. In short, it is a really big deal, and so is our guest artist,” Phillips said. “The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and its audience is in for a real treat.”
Broberg’s appearance is sponsored by Mel and Leann Breed.
Tickets are available through the Pablo Center box office and online at pablocenter.org
Tickets are $10 plus fees for students and youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults.
Pablo Center at the Confluence recently relaxed its COVID-19 safety policy. While masks are
encouraged, they are not required. There is also no longer screening at the door for proof of
vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
The CVSO, under the leadership of Conductor and Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, is in its 47th season of providing excellent symphonic experiences to audiences in the Chippewa Valley.
CVSO’s goals are to increase understanding and appreciation of orchestral music to an expanding audience, provide audiences with a diversity of orchestral selections and artists, and provide an opportunity for talented local musicians to perform. CVSO’s motto is “Music you love, by people you know.”
CVSO hires local musicians to play its five concerts per year and also brings in guest artists
from across the world to solo with the ensemble.
For more information about the Chippewa Valley Symphony, see cvsymphony.org, call
the CVSO office at 715-832-6366 or follow CVSO on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (search “Chippewa Valley Symphony”).