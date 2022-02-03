EAU CLAIRE — Kids From Wisconsin is seeking students ages 15-20 to represent the talented youth across Wisconsin, proclaimed as "Wisconsin's Premier Musical Ambassadors."
Successful candidates will enjoy a professional summer experience of performing live to over 120,000 people while touring and providing workshops across the state.
Kids From Wisconsin is seeking serious performers. All applicants will receive professional feedback at their auditions. Thirty-six chosen performers will receive room and board, along with a weekly per-diem. After completing a successful season, all performers are eligible for an end-of-year scholarship.
Singers, dancers and instrumentalists who have a serious performing interest should apply online at kidsfromwi.org/auditions. The Eau Claire audition date is Feb. 26.
Other audition dates include: Feb. 25 in Green Bay, Feb. 27 in Milwaukee, March 4 in La Crosse, March 5 in Madison and March 6 in Milwaukee.
"Being a part of the Kids From Wisconsin was such an incredible experience, and I can’t thank the organization enough for accepting me into their 2011 and 2012 seasons," said alumnus Tatyana Narhirniak in a press release. "What I didn’t realize was that spending hours on a tour bus, along with other experiences, would prepare me for my professional gigs in the future."
Narhirniak is currently in the national tour of Disney's "Frozen," the hit Broadway musical.
According to the press release, 70% of Kids From Wisconsin alumni go on to a professional performing arts field.